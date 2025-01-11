Expand / Collapse search
Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard's unusual-looking hand injury sparks concern on social media

A large lump appeared on Howard's hand in the first half of the CFP semifinal

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Ohio State quarterback Will Howard says his non-throwing hand is "fine" after fans on social media couldn’t help but notice a rather unusual-looking lump on his hand during the Buckeyes' win over Texas in the Cotton Bowl on Friday night. 

Howard, 23, appeared to sustain an injury to his left hand during the first half of the game. 

Will Howard pass

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard (18) passes against Texas during the second half of the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Arlington, Texas.  (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

CBS Sports reported that the knot on his hand formed after he appeared to hit his hand on the helmet of a Longhorns player. 

Social media erupted over the bizarre-looking injury as the lump seemed to grow larger. 

ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe said during the broadcast that Howard did not receive any treatment for the lump during that game. After Ohio State’s victory, ESPN’s Jake Trotter reported that Howard told him his hand is "just fine." 

Will Howard hand

The hands of Will Howard, #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes, in the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on January 10, 2025, in Arlington, Texas.  (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

OHIO STATE'S LATE SCOOP-AND-SCORE CATAPULTS BUCKEYES TO NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP OVER TEXAS

Howard was 24-of-33 passing for 289 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Now in his first season with the Buckeyes after entering the transfer portal last season, Howard has given Ohio State a chance to win its first national title in over a decade. 

Quinshon Judkins celebrates

Quinshon Judkins, #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes, celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Texas Longhorns during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on January 10, 2025, in Arlington, Texas.  (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The Buckeyes will take on Notre Dame in the national championship game on Jan. 20 in Atlanta. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

