Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

College Football

Ohio State looks for revenge against Michigan in high-stakes edition of The Game

Michigan has beaten Ohio State in four consecutive seasons

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Joel Klatt on Ohio State vs. Michigan, Notre Dame and Miami, Lane Kiffin | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd Video

Joel Klatt on Ohio State vs. Michigan, Notre Dame and Miami, Lane Kiffin | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd to preview Ohio State vs. Michigan, whether Miami or Notre Dame should be higher in the CFP rankings and where Lane Kiffin will be coaching next season.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ohio State and Michigan will write another chapter in their storied rivalry when they face off Saturday at noon ET at Michigan Stadium on FOX. 

Last season, the game didn’t have the highest of stakes because Michigan entered the game at just 6-5, but it turned into a classic. Michigan upset Ohio State 13-10, and the two teams brawled after the game when Michigan players tried planting their flag on the Buckeyes' field. 

Ohio State’s loss nearly knocked the team out of the College Football Playoff. Instead, Ohio State made it as a lower seed and went on to win it all. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Julian Sayin throws

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin drops back to pass against Rutgers during the second half in Columbus, Ohio, Nov. 22, 2025. (Jay LaPrete/AP Photo)

However, the Buckeyes enter Ann Arbor with revenge on their mind. Ohio State, after winning eight straight over Michigan from 2012-2019, has lost their last four against the Wolverines. 

The teams' first recorded game against each other was played in October 1897, and Michigan won. The stakes this year couldn’t be much higher. 

The No. 1 Buckeyes are 11-0, but a loss to Michigan would knock them out of the Big Ten championship game, drop them lower in the rankings and give them their first five-game losing streak to the Wolverines since the 1920s.

NORTH CAROLINA'S BILL BELICHICK AVOIDS QUESTION ABOUT LATEST JORDON HUDSON DRAMA

Bryce Underwood in action

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood looks to throw against Maryland during the first halfin College Park, Md., Nov. 22, 2025. (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP Photo)

Michigan enters the game at No. 15, and a win over the Buckeyes would bump them into the College Football Playoff and maybe give them a chance at the Big Ten championship game. Michigan could only get into the championship game if they win and Oregon loses to Washington.

A loss to Ohio State would knock Michigan out of the College Football Playoff for a second straight season. 

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin will look to continue his strong play in his first career game against Michigan. The sophomore has completed 79.4% of his passes for 2,832 yards with 27 touchdowns and four interceptions in 11 games this season. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP 

A Fox One and Fox Nation bundle offer

Bundle FOX One and FOX Nation to stream the entire FOX Nation library, plus live FOX News, Sports and Entertainment at our lowest price of the year. The offer ends on Jan. 4, 2026. (Fox One; Fox Nation)

Michigan freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood is also getting his first taste of The Game. The 18-year-old has completed 62.2% of his passes for 2,166 yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions while rushing for 322 yards and five touchdowns. 

Michigan leads the all-time series 62-51-6 over Ohio State. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue