Ohio State looks for revenge against Michigan in high-stakes edition of The Game

Ohio State and Michigan will write another chapter in their storied rivalry when they face off Saturday at noon ET at Michigan Stadium on FOX.

Last season, the game didn’t have the highest of stakes because Michigan entered the game at just 6-5, but it turned into a classic. Michigan upset Ohio State 13-10, and the two teams brawled after the game when Michigan players tried planting their flag on the Buckeyes' field.

Ohio State’s loss nearly knocked the team out of the College Football Playoff. Instead, Ohio State made it as a lower seed and went on to win it all.

However, the Buckeyes enter Ann Arbor with revenge on their mind. Ohio State, after winning eight straight over Michigan from 2012-2019, has lost their last four against the Wolverines.

The teams' first recorded game against each other was played in October 1897, and Michigan won. The stakes this year couldn’t be much higher.

The No. 1 Buckeyes are 11-0, but a loss to Michigan would knock them out of the Big Ten championship game, drop them lower in the rankings and give them their first five-game losing streak to the Wolverines since the 1920s.

Michigan enters the game at No. 15, and a win over the Buckeyes would bump them into the College Football Playoff and maybe give them a chance at the Big Ten championship game. Michigan could only get into the championship game if they win and Oregon loses to Washington.

A loss to Ohio State would knock Michigan out of the College Football Playoff for a second straight season.

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin will look to continue his strong play in his first career game against Michigan. The sophomore has completed 79.4% of his passes for 2,832 yards with 27 touchdowns and four interceptions in 11 games this season.

Michigan freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood is also getting his first taste of The Game. The 18-year-old has completed 62.2% of his passes for 2,166 yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions while rushing for 322 yards and five touchdowns.

Michigan leads the all-time series 62-51-6 over Ohio State.

