North Carolina's Bill Belichick avoids question about latest Jordon Hudson drama

Bill Belichick’s first season as the North Carolina Tar Heels football head coach probably didn’t go the way he wanted it to as they have four wins going into the final week of the regular season.

Belichick definitely didn’t want to hear any more questions about his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, and whether she’s become a distraction for the program.

Hudson threatened to sue sports personality Pablo Torre over his reporting on her interactions with the school and the program over the year. She flashed her all-access sideline pass in a post on Instagram after the team’s final home game of the season.

A reporter asked Belichick on Wednesday about "those distractions" off the field and whether there was any way to "eliminate some of that drama." The Tar Heels cap the year with a rivalry matchup against N.C. State.

"Yeah, I’m just focused on the game," Belichick said, via 247 Sports. "That’s what our team’s focused on."

Hudson and Torre sparred during the week about his reporting, but it was far from the only time that she entered the limelight over the course of the year.

Emails were leaked showing how much she was involved with the program as her relationship with Belichick became more publicized. She was also criticized for jumping into a CBS interview to shut down a question about her relationship with the legendary coach.

Through it all, she’s been supportive of the Tar Heels during the year. She’s routinely at home games in Chapel Hill, wearing some shade of Carolina Blue and cheering on the team.

Belichick’s future with the team is unclear as rumors swirl around him trying to jump back into the NFL with a few jobs open as the 2025 season enters the homestretch.