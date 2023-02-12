Expand / Collapse search
Off-duty California sheriff's deputy hailed a hero after saving collapsed caddie's life at Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Sacramento County Sheriff's Sgt. Kelly Bunn said 'something had to be done'

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
During the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last week, a caddie working the bag for an amateur golfer collapsed and required CPR. 

The caddie, whose name was not released, collapsed on the 11th fairway and had CPR performed on him until an ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital. 

Players walk toward the 14th fairway during the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, California, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Players walk toward the 14th fairway during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, California, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

The individual who administered the CPR was Sacramento County Sheriff's Sgt. Kelly Bunn, who was attending the tournament with his wife as a spectator. 

"We watched the golfers hit. In the middle of the 11th hole, they began to walk off. Well, I noticed that there's a bag laying in the middle of the fairway where I had previously seen somebody standing and I thought that was odd. So I saw somebody run across the fairway," Bunn told ABC 10 Sacramento.  

Bunn told ABC 10 he rushed over to the caddie and found him without any vitals.

"He was facedown. I rolled him over, got the golf bag off of him," Bunn said. "You know, got him on his back, listened for any vital signs. He wasn't breathing, no heart rate, no pulse, nothing like that. 

Beau Hossler putts on the 13th green during the second round of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Beau Hossler putts on the 13th green during the second round of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

"So then it was time to go into action, unzip all of his jackets, and began to do a rescue breath. And then I started doing chest compressions for approximately five, six minutes."

Bunn said he received a phone call while on the course, putting him in the perfect location to lend a helping hand. 

Justin Rose reacts to his putt on the 10th green during the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Feb. 6, 2023.

Justin Rose reacts to his putt on the 10th green during the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Feb. 6, 2023. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

"Nothing was being done, and something had to be done. And I had the ability to help," Bunn said. 

Bunn is a 26-year veteran of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, according to The Sacramento Bee. 

The caddie’s condition has improved and he will be OK, per the report by ABC 10.

