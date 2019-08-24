O.J. Simpson says Andrew Luck retirement spoiled his ‘fantasy’ team

Poor O.J. Simpson. If he didn’t have bad luck, he’d have no luck at all.

Soon after news broke that Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck planned to retire from the NFL, Simpson was appearing in a video on Twitter, apparently taking the Luck news personally.

It seems that Simpson had selected Luck for his “fantasy” team not long before reports of Luck’s plans spread on social media.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS QB ANDREW LUCK ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FROM NFL, CALLS IT 'HARDEST DECISION OF MY LIFE'

“Andrew Luck, what did I do to you?” Simpson says in a video that was apparently shot in bar.

“You could have retired an hour-and-a-half ago, before I picked you with my fantasy pick. I mean, what did I do … ?

“I’ve been a fan of yours. Why would you do this to me?

“Come out of retirement. I’m just saying.”

After the reports of Luck’s plans surfaced, the quarterback himself confirmed the news in a statement to the media.

“This is not an easy decision,” Luck said. “It’s the hardest decision of my life.”

Simpson, 72, a former running back with the NFL’s Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers, also stunned his employer with an abrupt departure in 1994.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While working for NBC as an NFL commentator, Simpson was arrested in connection with the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman. Simpson was ultimately acquitted after the case went to trial but he never returned to NBC.

Simspon has reportedly been living in Las Vegas since his release from a Nevada prison in October 2017 after a conviction in an unrelated 2007 robbery case.