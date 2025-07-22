Nyheim Hines reaches agreement with Chargers two years after jet ski accident: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Running back Nyheim Hines is reportedly making his football return after not playing in the NFL the last two seasons due to an injury sustained in a Jet Ski accident.

Hines, 28, reached agreement on a contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to an ESPN report.

Hines tore an ACL in July 2023 when he was struck by a Jet Ski. Hines was with the Buffalo Bills and was their top kick and punt returner on the depth chart at the time of the injury.

The former N.C. State star signed with the Cleveland Browns in the 2024 offseason but never played a game with the team due to the ACL injury.

Hines has an uphill battle for a roster spot. He will compete with Hassan Haskins, Kimani Vidal and Jaret Patterson for a backup running back position.

The top two running backs on the depth chart are set ahead of Hines. The Chargers selected Omarion Hampton with their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and signed veteran running back Najee Harris.

Harris has run for over 1,000 yards in four straight seasons, but he is expected to begin training camp on the non-football injury list after he injured his eye July 4 in a fireworks mishap.

In his career, Hines has been a dual threat running back. In 81 career games, Hines has 1,202 rushing yards with 10 touchdowns while averaging 3.9 yards per attempt.

Hines also has 240 catches for 1,778 yards and eight receiving touchdowns while averaging 7.4 yards per reception.

On special teams, Hines has two punt returns for touchdowns and two kick returns for touchdowns in his career.

