Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers' Najee Harris sustains 'superficial eye injury' during fireworks mishap at holiday event, agent says

Harris is slated to be the starting running back

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris was involved in a fireworks mishap at a Fourth of July event, agent Doug Hendrickson said Thursday.

Harris, entering his first year with the Chargers, sustained a "superficial eye injury" but is expected to be ready for the NFL season, Hendrickson added.

"Najee Harris was present at a 4th of July event where a fireworks mishap resulted in injuries to several attendees. Najee sustained a superficial eye injury during the incident but is fully expected to be ready for the upcoming NFL season," the statement said, via ESPN.

Najee Harris in May 2025

Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris catches the ball during offseason workouts at The Bolt in El Segundo, Calif., May 20, 2025. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

It wasn’t clear who the other attendees were or what their injuries were.

Najee Harris after Commanders game

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris celebrates while leaving the field after a Steelers' game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., Nov. 10, 2024. (Geoff Burke/Imagn Images)

Harris signed a one-year deal reportedly worth $5.25 million with the Chargers in the offseason. He’s in a backfield with Hassan Haskins, Kimani Vidal, Jarret Patterson and rookie Omarion Hampton.

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Harris in the first round of the 2021 draft. He played in and started every game since he entered the league. He ran for 4,312 yards and 28 touchdowns in 68 games.

Najee Harris vs Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace (30) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during the second half at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh Dec. 25, 2024. (Barry Reeger/Imagn Images)

The Chargers racked up 1,882 yards and averaged 110.7 yards per game. JK Dobbins led the Chargers with 905 yards, and Gus Edwards ran for 365 yards. Vidal had 155 rushing yards, and Haskins had 89.

