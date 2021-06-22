NWSL's Jessica McDonald blasts broadcast for misidentifying 'random Black kid' as her son

Soccer star Jessica McDonald slammed CBS' broadcast of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) match between the North Carolina Courage and the OL Reign on Sunday for showing a "random Black kid" in the stands at halftime and claiming it was her son.

McDonald put the Courage up 1-0 in Saturday’s match against the Reign. North Carolina would go on to defeat the Reign 2-1. But the controversy stemmed from cameras following a child in the stands and claiming it was McDonald’s son.

"Honored to have been featured at halftime on @CBS but this isn’t even my son. Not sure who’s responsible for pointing out some random black kid in the stands. But this is NOT OK!!!!!! This poor kid looks ssooo uncomfortable…." McDonald tweeted.

NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird apologized for the mishap on Monday.

"I am deeply apologetic for the misidentification made during the match on Saturday in North Carolina that was produced by the NWSL. I sincerely apologize to @J_Mac1422 and her son Jeremiah, as well as the young boy in the camera shot and his family for our mistake."

McDonald thanked Baird in a separate tweet.

According to the Raleigh News & Observer, Baird also apologized to McDonald privately.

McDonald is one of the top goal scorers in the NWSL. She has two on the year in the first five matches of the season. North Carolina is 2-2-1 overall.