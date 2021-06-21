Christian Eriksen-inspired Denmark advances to knockout round in Euro 2020

Denmark captain Christian Eriksen collapsed in the team’s first game against Finland, and it deflated a country and its chances of advancing at Euro 2020 were unlikely to happen.

Fast-forward to Monday, Denmark finally had a reason to celebrate for the first time in the tournament. Both Andreas Christensen and Joakim Maehle scored goals for Denmark in a dominating 4-1 victory over Russia and they advanced to the round of 16.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Denmark finished second in Group B. Belgium came in first after its 2-0 win over Finland.

"It's a relief and a redemption," Maehle said after the win.

Eriksen -- who wears No. 10 for the national team -- suffered cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator. He was released from the hospital on Friday.

Yussuf Poulsen made it 2-0 Denmark in the 59th after Roman Zobnin tried to play a backpass to his goalkeeper but instead gave the ball straight to Denmark forward, who could put it into an empty net.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

That gave Denmark a big lead but Artem Dzyuba got Russia back in the match when he made it 2-1 from the penalty spot.

However, Christensen netted from outside the area in the 79th and Maehle finished off a quick counter in the 82nd to put the game beyond doubt.

After his goal, Maehle went to a TV camera to make a "10" gesture with his fingers -- Eriksen's number for the national team.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.