Denver Nuggets

Nuggets star Nikola Jokić surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most assists by a center in NBA history

Jokić recorded a triple-double in the Nuggets' win

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Denver Nuggets star center Nikola Jokić made history during the team’s 126-115 win over the Orlando Magic Thursday night at Ball Arena.

Jokić, 30, surpassed Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most assists by a center in NBA history. Abdul-Jabbar had 5,660 career assists, and Jokić surpassed him when he passed to Jalen Pickett, who nailed the 3-pointer.

Jokić recorded his 13th triple-double of the season, scoring 23 points with 13 assists and 11 rebounds. 

Nikola Jokic passes

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, right, looks to pass the ball under pressure from Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. in the first half in Denver, Colo., Dec. 18, 2025. (David Zalubowski/AP Photo)

The three-time MVP has been great for the Nuggets this season. In 26 games, Jokić has averaged a triple-double, scoring 29.6 points per game while hauling in 12.3 rebounds and dishing out 10.3 assists. 

The seven-time All-Star is already one of the best playmaking centers in the history of the sport. 

Nikola Jokic looks to pass

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, left, looks to pass the ball as Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze, front right, and guard Noah Penda defend in the first half in Denver, Colo., Dec. 18, 2025. (David Zalubowski/AP Photo)

Jokić's play is a large reason the Nuggets are 20-6 and second in the Western Conference, behind only the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are 25-2. The Nuggets’ win over the Magic was their sixth consecutive win.

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray was also key in the team’s win, catching fire in the second quarter. Murray scored 20 of his 32 points in a game-turning second quarter for Denver, making five of six 3-point attempts in the second quarter after the Nuggets fell behind by 14.

Jamal Murray drives to basket

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, front, drives to the basket as Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black defends in the first half in Denver, Colo., Dec. 18, 2025. (David Zalubowski/AP Photo)

Murray, who has never been named to an All-Star team in his eight seasons, is averaging a career-best 25.2 points this season and 28.1 in December, which includes a 52-point game against the Indiana Pacers two weeks ago.

The Nuggets' next game is against the Houston Rockets (16-8) Saturday at 5 p.m. ET. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

