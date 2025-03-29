Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Denver Nuggets

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic drains impressive 62-foot full-court shot in win over Jazz

The Nuggets won 129-93 over the Jazz

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 29 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 29

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic pulled off his best Bo Nix impression during the Nuggets’ 129-93 win over the Utah Jazz on Friday night.

Right before halftime, the Nuggets had a 54-47 lead. Jazz point guard Collin Sexton made a layup with four seconds left. Jokic then received the inbound pass, euro-stepped around the defender and drained a 62-foot 3-pointer.

Jokic made the full-court heave look effortless, as he deftly maneuvered around the Jazz defender and threw the ball, like the Denver Broncos' quarterback, and hit nothing but net. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Nikola Jokic reacts

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts in the third quarter against the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena on March 28, 2025.  (Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images)

"It felt really good when it left my hand. So, I mean, I shot, I missed, basically probably in this season 30 of (those full-court heaves). I made two. That’s a good percentage I think, right? 10 percent maybe less. I think it’s good percentage from the full-court shots," Jokic said after the game. 

The Nuggets seized the momentum from Jokic’s full-court heave, as they dominated the second half, and their 36-point was their biggest of the season. With the win, the Nuggets completed their regular-season sweep over the Jazz.

GRIZZLIES FIRE HEAD COACH TAYLOR JENKINS IN SHOCKING MOVE AS MEMPHIS HOLDS FIFTH SEED IN CONFERENCE

Nikola Jokic

Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) defends on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half at Ball Arena on March 28, 2025.  (Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images)

Jokic had 27 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and four steals in the win. 

Jokic passed the 16,000-point threshold. By achieving that milestone, Jokic became the fastest player in NBA history to reach 16,000 points, 8,000 rebounds and 5,000 assists.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nikola Jokic sits on bench

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) on the bench in the second half against the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena on March 28, 2025. (Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images)

Jokic accumulated them in 739 games, where Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird previously held the record at 799 games. 

The Nuggets’ next game is against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, April 1 at 10:00 p.m. ET. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.