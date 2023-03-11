Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Denver Nuggets
Published

Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr. grabs Spurs' Zach Collins by throat during scuffle, both players ejected

Denver lost its second straight game on Friday

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 11 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Zach Collins of the San Antonio Spurs was posterized on Friday night, and the fifth-year pro did not appreciate it. 

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. dunked on Collins in the third quarter of a 128-120 win for the Spurs, and Porter’s reaction caused a stir. 

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. pulls in a loose ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Denver. 

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. pulls in a loose ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Denver.  (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Porter glared at Collins after the dunk, causing the Spurs forward to charge at Porter Jr., with the Denver star grabbing Collins by the throat during the confrontation. 
MAVERICKS' KYRIE IRVING PUSHES BACK ON CRITICS AND FANS IN TWITCH RANT, ADDRESSES 'CANCER' LABEL

Both players were separated and eventually ejected from the game. 

"I don’t want to say the stakes were high, but I feel like everybody wanted to win, and everybody was on the same page," Spurs center Sandro Mamukelashvili said. "Once you’re at that point, and you’re up, you just don’t want to lose that game you just kind of do everything to win."

After the game, Collins said he didn’t like how Porter Jr. was talking to him after the dunk. 

"Ya I felt it in real-time," Collins told reporters after the game when asked if he felt Porter Jr. grab his neck. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"You see how I kind of pushed it off. I was ready," Collins continued. "I pushed the choke away. I was ready."  

San Antonio Spurs' Zach Collins, right, is restrained by Spurs assistant coach Matt Nielsen after an altercation on the court in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Friday, March 10, 2023, in San Antonio. 

San Antonio Spurs' Zach Collins, right, is restrained by Spurs assistant coach Matt Nielsen after an altercation on the court in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Friday, March 10, 2023, in San Antonio.  (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

For the first-place Nuggets, Friday night’s loss was just the fourth time Denver has lost back-to-back games this season. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite the 26th triple-double of the year by center Nikola Jokic, Denver lost to a Spurs team that had lost 18 of its previous 20 contests. 

San Antonio Spurs' Zach Collins, right, is restrained by Spurs assistant coach Matt Nielsen after an altercation on the court in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Friday, March 10, 2023, in San Antonio. 

San Antonio Spurs' Zach Collins, right, is restrained by Spurs assistant coach Matt Nielsen after an altercation on the court in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Friday, March 10, 2023, in San Antonio.  (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

San Antonio outrebounded Denver 50-33, outscoring the Nuggets 68-54 in the paint. 

"They lived in our paint, outrebounded us and on top of that, we missed some really good looks," Nuggets guard Jamal Murray said. "It was tough to try to climb back, even when we brought a good attitude and good effort. We just couldn’t climb ourselves out of the hole that we created for ourselves."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.