Now that the Olympics are over, Jagr looking for way to lead Devils to the playoffs

While he thoroughly enjoyed the Olympics in Sochi, Jaromir Jagr of the New Jersey Devils and the Czech Republic left the Winter Games without a medal.

One bad game against the United States ended those hopes. The recently turned 42-year-old forward has other aspirations though, such as getting the Devils into the NHL playoffs over the next six weeks.

Jagr and fellow Olympians Patrik Elias, Marek Zidlicky and Damien Brunner returned to practice Monday as the Devils held their first full workout since the Olympic break more than two weeks ago.

New Jersey enters the homestretch three points out of a playoff berth in the Eastern Conference with 23 games left in the regular season. Plays resumes Thursday night against Columbus, a team ahead of it in the standings.