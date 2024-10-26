Expand / Collapse search
Notre Dame sinks Navy's chances of perfect season with blowout win

Notre Dame had a 31-7 lead at halftime

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Notre Dame’s football season looked bleak a few weeks ago after a stunning loss to Northern Illinois, but the Fighting Irish picked up a huge win against Navy Saturday.

On a neutral site at MetLife Stadium, Notre Dame forced six Navy turnovers, and running back Jeremiyah Love rushed for 102 yards and scored twice in the team’s 51-14 win. 

It was the Midshipmen’s first loss of the 2024 season.

Jeremiyah Love celebrates

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of a game against Navy Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J.  (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

"That was a point of emphasis. This team is No. 2 in the country in turnover margin," Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said after the game. "To be plus-6 in turnovers is a straight reflection of complimentary football."

Love broke out for a 64-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, helping Notre Dame to a 21-7 lead. He scored again about seven minutes later from two yards out.

Jaylen Sneed recovers a fumble

Notre Dame linebacker Jaylen Sneed reacts after recovering a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of a game against Navy Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Notre Dame took a 31-7 lead into the locker room at halftime and never looked back.

Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard was 13-for-21 for 178 yards passing. He had two passing touchdowns and ran for another, adding 83 yards on the ground.

"I'm still trying to figure out whether we got it or not," Leonard said. "Having that little bit of fear of there’s always more in the tank. It's been a work in progress, obviously, but I think we’re getting better every week."

Brian Newberry on the sideline

Navy head coach Brian Newberry reacts during the second half of a game against Notre Dame Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J.  (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

No. 12 Notre Dame improved to 7-1. No. 24 Navy dropped to 6-1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.