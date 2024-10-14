Expand / Collapse search
College Football

Army, Navy football teams together in AP Top 25 poll for 1st since 1960

Army or Navy could potentially get into the College Football Playoff

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 14 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

The Army and Navy college football teams are on a collision course that may have serious repercussions for the expanded College Football Playoff later this season.

After seven weeks of play, the Black Knights and the Midshipmen are both undefeated and have done something not seen since 1960 – appear in the AP Top 25 rankings together.

Army beats UAB

Army Black Knights offensive lineman Brady Small, #51, and his teammates celebrate after a 44-10 win against the UAB Blazers at Michie Stadium. Army improved to 6-0 and became bowl eligible with their victory on Oct. 12, 2024 in West Point, New York. (Danny Wild-Imagn Images)

Army topped UAB 44-10 on Saturday, improving to 6-0 on the season. 

Army was 6-6 in each of the last two seasons and were 2-4 at this time last season under Jeff Monken. Now, Army is 6-0 for just the third time in its program’s history and has the nation’s largest winning streak. Army is in the Top 25 for the first time since 2020 and have East Carolina on the docket this weekend. 

Navy had a bye week after beating Air Force last weekend 34-7. The team is set for a matchup against Charlotte this coming weekend.

Blake Horvath vs Air Force

Navy Midshipmen quarterback Blake Horvath, #11, runs the ball as Air Force Falcons defensive back Camby Goff, #11, defends in the second quarter at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Oct. 5, 2024. (Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images)

Both teams are 6-0 for the first time since 1945, according to CBS Sports. In that season, the Black Knights won the national championship.

Tom Blanda was the quarterback for Army in 1960, while Al Rushatz scored 10 touchdowns on the ground. For Navy, Joe Bellino had 15 rushing touchdowns while Hal Spooner was calling plays under center.

Now, both teams play in the American Athletic Conference. The expanded playoff allows for the five highest-ranked conference champions and seven at-large teams to get berths. At least one Group of Five conference champion will make the playoff along with teams from the Power Four conferences.

Army-Navy game

The Navy Midshipmen and the Army Black Knights line up for the snap at the line of scrimmage during the first quarter of an NCAA football game at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)

Army and Navy are both in contention for that bid. The two teams will meet on Dec. 14 for their annual rivalry matchup.

