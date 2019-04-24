Notre Dame to host competitive soccer match for first time

Notre Dame University will host a competitive soccer match for the first time in its 90-year history when Liverpool FC faces Borussia Dortmund this summer, the school announced Tuesday.

The legendary European soccer clubs are set to meet July 19. It will be the first match of a three-match tour Liverpool embarks on this summer. The Reds will play Sevilla FC at Fenway Park on July 21 and Sporting CP at Yankee Stadium on July 24.

“Pre-season tour is an important time of the year for our first team to prepare for the upcoming season while also providing the opportunity to bring the first team to our fans around the world,” Liverpool managing director and CCO Billy Hogan said in a news release. “We're heading to three incredible locations this year. Each of the stadiums has their own deep-rooted heritage similar to our own and we'll face three great opposition teams in Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and Sporting CP. This trip to the USA will be very special and we're really looking forward to having as many of our supporters with us along the way."

Liverpool is currently leading the Premier League with 88 points and holds a scant two-point lead on Manchester City. Their last match of the season is against Wolves on May 12.

Borussia Dortmund is in second place in the Bundesliga. They are a point behind Bayern Munich with their last league match coming May 18 against Mönchengladbach.