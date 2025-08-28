Nolan McLean makes Mets history in dominant performance vs Phillies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Mets pitcher Nolan McLean has been a bright spot in the team’s resurgence over the last few weeks and made history on Wednesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies.

McLean lasted eight innings and struck out six in the 6-0 win over the Phillies, inching New York to within four games of the National League East division lead. With the gem of an outing, he accomplished something neither Tom Seaver, Dwight Gooden, Jacob deGrom nor anyone else in the blue and orange had ever done – win his first three MLB starts.

"He’s a stud, man," Mets infielder Mark Vientos said after the game. "It’s so fun to be a part of what he does on day-to-day basis."

He started the first game of his MLB career on Aug. 16 against the Seattle Mariners. He struck out eight and allowed only two hits in the Mets’ 3-1 win. Last week, he went seven innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing two runs on four hits in the Mets’ 12-7 win.

The start against Philadelphia on Wednesday was as impressive given the amped-up pressure the organization has on itself going into the final month of the season.

"All I can say is wow," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. "It’s just everything about the kid — not only what we’re seeing on the mound, just the way he carries himself. He’s got electric stuff, but he’s got pitchability. He knows what he’s doing on the mound. He knows how to manipulate the baseball. He knows what hitters are trying to do. He’s not afraid to use all his pitches."

The Mets have gone 8-3 since McLean won his first start. McLean lowered his ERA to 0.89 – the lowest in team history for a rookie in his first three starts. Seaver held the mark previously with a 1.19 ERA over his first three starts in 1967.

"I’ve always been a believer in my stuff. I’m a confident guy," McLean said. "Obviously, the hitters here are the best in the world and I know that. But I also know I have good stuff. And if I go out there and execute, I can get a lot of guys out as well."

