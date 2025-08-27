Phillies' Jesus Luzardo receives ejection as he calls out umpire on his way to dugout

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jesus Luzardo started his outing against the New York Mets on Tuesday night hot and left the same way, only given the opportunity to cool off early.

Luzardo was upset with home plate umpire Willie Traynor when Mets slugger Juan Soto was granted a timeout as he was winding up to throw in the bottom of the first inning. Luzardo and Traynor had a conversation and it appeared to set the stage for the rest of the evening.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson removed Luzardo from the game in the bottom of the fifth inning with Philadelphia leading the game 2-1 and New York threatening with the bases loaded. As Luzardo left the game, he appeared to fire off an expletive toward Traynor.

"Wake the f--- up. This isn’t the minor leagues," Luzardo screamed at the umpire. He was promptly ejected.

Luzardo lasted four innings, giving up four runs on five hits. He struck out five batters.

The Mets took a 5-2 lead in the fifth inning with help from Pete Alonso. But a two-run home run from Phillies outfielder Harrison Bader off of Mets reliever Ryan Helsley tied the game. Helsley was booed as he was removed from the game.

New York outfielder Brandon Nimmo provided the heroics in the ninth to give the Mets a 6-5 victory.

The Mets improved to 71-61 with the win and firmly within reach of the National League East division lead. Philadelphia slipped to 76-65.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.