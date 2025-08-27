Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies' Jesus Luzardo receives ejection as he calls out umpire on his way to dugout

Brandon Nimmo played the hero for the Mets

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jesus Luzardo started his outing against the New York Mets on Tuesday night hot and left the same way, only given the opportunity to cool off early.

Luzardo was upset with home plate umpire Willie Traynor when Mets slugger Juan Soto was granted a timeout as he was winding up to throw in the bottom of the first inning. Luzardo and Traynor had a conversation and it appeared to set the stage for the rest of the evening.

Jesus Luzardo in the first inning

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jesús Luzardo throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, in New York.  (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Phillies manager Rob Thomson removed Luzardo from the game in the bottom of the fifth inning with Philadelphia leading the game 2-1 and New York threatening with the bases loaded. As Luzardo left the game, he appeared to fire off an expletive toward Traynor.

"Wake the f--- up. This isn’t the minor leagues," Luzardo screamed at the umpire. He was promptly ejected.

Jesus Luzardo on the mound

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jesús Luzardo throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, in New York.  (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Luzardo lasted four innings, giving up four runs on five hits. He struck out five batters.

The Mets took a 5-2 lead in the fifth inning with help from Pete Alonso. But a two-run home run from Phillies outfielder Harrison Bader off of Mets reliever Ryan Helsley tied the game. Helsley was booed as he was removed from the game.

New York outfielder Brandon Nimmo provided the heroics in the ninth to give the Mets a 6-5 victory.

Brandon Nimmo vs Phillies

New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo hits a single leading Starling Marte to score during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, in New York.  (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

The Mets improved to 71-61 with the win and firmly within reach of the National League East division lead. Philadelphia slipped to 76-65.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

