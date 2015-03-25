Expand / Collapse search
Last Update September 18, 2015

No. 21 Arizona State looking to finish strong after building momentum with big wins

By | Associated Press
    Arizona State wide receiver Richard Smith (3) is hoisted by offensive linesman Evan Finkenberg after scoring in the fourth quarter during an NCAA college football game against Utah on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2013, in Salt Lake City. Arizona State won 20-19. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) (The Associated Press)

TEMPE, Ariz. – Arizona State has made marked strides in its second season under coach Todd Graham.

The Sun Devils have shown they can win on the road, close out tight games and win in November.

The key now is to finish it off.

In control of the Pac-12 South, Arizona State is trying to maintain its momentum over the final three games of the season.

The Sun Devils have a tough schedule left, facing Oregon State at Sun Devil Stadium on Saturday night, then UCLA on the road and rival Arizona at home.

Win all three and Arizona State will reach its goal of playing for the Pac-12 championship. Lose and it could be another good-but-not-great season in the desert.