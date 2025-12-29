No. 2 Michigan Snaps McNeese State's Win Streak in 40-Point Rout

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Morez Johnson Jr. had 24 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 2 Michigan to a 112-71 victory over McNeese State on Monday night.

The Wolverines (12-0) are off to their best start since they opened the 2018-19 season 17-0, a school record. It’s just the fourth time Michigan has won its first 12 games.

The Cowboys (10-3) had won four straight overall and two consecutive road games before being overmatched by one of college basketball’s top teams.

The 24 points matched a career high for Johnson. He also scored 24 this season against Oakland.

Yaxel Lendeborg added 16 points for the Wolverines, and Trey McKenney and Aday Mara each had 13. Nimari Burnett scored 12 and Roddy Gayle Jr. finished with 10.

Garwey Dual led McNeese State with 15 points. Larry Johnson scored 14, Tyshawn Archie had 12 and DJ Richards Jr. added 11 for the Cowboys.

The Wolverines scored the first seven points and led 22-7 before the seven-minute mark of the first half. McNeese State was never able to close the gap to less than 10 the rest of the game. Michigan led 60-29 at halftime.

Michigan scored 100 points for the third straight game and sixth time in seven games. The Wolverines have reached the 100-point plateau seven times already this season. That’s three games shy of the school record set in 1988-89.

The Wolverines have won nine games this season by 25-plus points and six by 40-plus points. Six of Michigan’s last eight wins were by margins of 30 or more.

Up next

McNeese State: The Cowboys are home against Lamar on Friday in Southland Conference play.

Michigan: The Wolverines host No. 24 USC in a Big Ten game Friday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.