NLCS MVP Bryce Harper predicts World Series victory: 'We're gonna bring this s--t home'

Bryce Harper gave the Philadelphia Phillies their first pennant since 2009 with a game-winning, two-run home run in the eighth inning on Sunday.

But the Phillies have one more task at hand: Winning it all.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Leave it up to the man of the hour to make the prediction.

"We got four more. We're gonna bring this s--t home," Harper said in the post game celebration on the field.

Harper was named the NLCS MVP after his game-winning blast, but he had five games worth of helping Philly to the Fall Classic.

In the series, Harper hit .400 (8-for-20) with two homers and five RBI. He had two hits in three NLCS games, and is on a 10-game hitting streak dating back to the wild card round,

Since Game 2 of that series, he is hitting .450 (18-for-40).

BRYCE HARPER'S EIGHTH INNING HOME RUN SENDS PHILLIES TO WORLD SERIES

He signed a 13-year deal worth $330 million that was questioned by some – at one point, he was widely regarded as maybe the most overrated player in the big leagues.

Somehow, he's now severally underrated.

Harper won his second NL MVP Award last year, but the Phillies had missed the postseason for a 10th straight season. In May, it was revealed he had a small tear in his UCL, forcing him to DH for the rest of the year. He then missed a good chunk of the season with a fractured thumb after getting hit by a pitch.

But when it mattered, he more than showed up.

The Phillies entered the postseason as the sixth seed in the National League – MLB expanded to a 12-team postseason , six from each league, before the season started. Any other year, and the Phillies would have been planning golf trips.

Instead, they now seem like a team of destiny.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Phillies will take on either the Houston Astros or New York Yankees in the World Series. The Astros lead the ALCS 3-0, and only one team has ever won a best-of-seven series after being on the verge of getting swept: the 2004 Red Sox.

If the Yankees do fight back, it will be a 2009 World Series rematch, but all signs point to the Phillies flying to Houston for Game 1 on Friday.