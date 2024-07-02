Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics

Nikki Hiltz, who identifies as transgender non-binary, qualifies for US Olympic team after winning race

Hiltz set a meet record in the 1,500-meter race

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 1 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 1

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Nikki Hiltz, a biological female who identifies as transgender non-binary, qualified for the U.S. Olympic team on Sunday after winning the women's 1,500-meter race at the trials over the weekend.

Hiltz set the meet record with their run. Hiltz clocked in at 3 minutes and 55.53 seconds, breaking the mark set by Elle St. Pierre in 2021. Hiltz also won the 1,500-meter race at the 2023 U.S. Championships.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Nikki Hiltz crosses the line

Nikki Hiltz wins the women’s 1,500-meter final with a meet record 3:55.33 during day 10 of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Sunday, June 30, 2024. (Carl Davaz/For The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK)

"I told myself, I’m not going to think about all the love and support (I have) until 100 meters to go,’" Hiltz said, via Runner’s World. "And then, at that moment, you can let it all fill you up and push you to the finish line.’ That’s exactly what I did, and I think that’s what brought me home."

Hiltz also noted that it was the last day of Pride month.

QUINCY WILSON, 16, BECOMES YOUNGEST MALE TRACK ATHLETE TO REPRESENT US IN OLYMPICS

Nikki Hiltz holds the flag

Nikki Hiltz reacts after winning the women's 1,500-meter race in a meet record 3:55.33 during the US Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on June 30, 2024. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

"I literally can’t believe it. I mean, this is bigger than me," Hiltz said in an interview with NBC Sports. "It’s the last day of Pride month. I wanted to run this one for my community, and yeah, all the LGBTQ folks. You guys brought me home that last hundred [meters]. I could just feel the love and support."

Hiltz continued their celebration on Monday.

"Woke up an Olympian," they said.

Nikki Hiltz crosses the line

Nikki Hiltz wins the women’s 1,500-meter final with a meet record 3:55.33 during day 10 of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Sunday, June 30, 2024. (Carl Davaz/For The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hiltz raced collegiately at Oregon and Arkansas in the mid-2000 and was an All-American in 2018. Hiltz won a silver medal in the 2024 World Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, and a gold in the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.