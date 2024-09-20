Nick Saban blames Panthers for Bryce Young's struggles: 'Did not' have talent around him

Everyone figured it would be a struggle for Bryce Young, but it was tough to predict this.

The Carolina Panthers traded up from the ninth spot in last year's draft to the top selection to select Bryce Young.

So far, it's been a nightmare.

As a starter, Young is 2-16, and the Panthers' putrid 2023 campaign didn't award them the top pick because they sent their 2024 first-rounder to Chicago as part of the blockbuster deal to eventually select Young.

But the talent around Young is lacking, and Young's college coach, Nick Saban, says that has played a key role in Young's struggles.

"Quarterback is a really hard position to play if the people around you don’t play well," Saban said on Friday's "The Pat McAfee Show." "That’s one of the bad things about being the first guy picked in a draft. You may go to a team that doesn’t have all the pieces. … Carolina did not, and they have to build this thing from the ground up."

"I hate to see Bryce Young get benched, but I also don’t see a lot of opportunity for him to be successful based on the skill players they have around him, the offensive line they have around him," Saban added. "I think he’s the type of player that can really operate well when he has good players around him."

Part of the reason Young doesn't have much star power around him is Carolina also included DJ Moore in its deal with Chicago for the top pick. It looks at this stage to be one of the worst trades in NFL history.

Since 2022, the Panthers have also traded premiere players like Christian McCaffrey and Brian Burns for picks.

Carolina will go with veteran Andy Dalton this weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders. After throwing for 2,877 yards and 11 touchdowns in 16 games last season, Young has just 245 yards and zero touchdown passes in two games this year.

