Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Ohio State Buckeyes

Nick Saban calls Ohio State fans 'psychotic' ahead of rivalry game against Michigan

Ohio State comes into The Game against Michigan ranked No 1 in the nation

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Will Michigan beat Ohio State for the fifth year in a row? 🤔 Joel Klatt Show Video

Will Michigan beat Ohio State for the fifth year in a row? 🤔 Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt previewed "The Game" between Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines. He analyzed what Michigan needs to happen to beat Ohio State and earn their fifth-straight win. Joel examined how the health of Ohio State wide receivers Carnell ...

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ohio State and Michigan will do battle in the latest edition of The Game – the longstanding football rivalry between the two schools.

Buckeyes fans are hoping that their team will be able to pull through against the Wolverines. Michigan has defeated Ohio State each of the last four years, and even though the defending national champions are likely to make the College Football Playoff, fans are sure to be revved up going into Saturday’s affair.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ohio State fans yell

Fans react after Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) makes a one-handed catch in front of UCLA Bruins defensive back Andre Jordan Jr. (2) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 15, 2025. (Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Well, former college football coach Nick Saban has had it with Ohio State fans.

"These Ohio State fans, they’re psychotic about this, man," Saban said Wednesday on "The Pat McAfee Show." "They all need to go see the doctor someplace. I’d rather win the national championship than beat Michigan. That’s just me. Although, I’d love to beat Michigan, don’t get me wrong."

Saban knows the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry first hand. He served as a defensive backs coach under Woody Hayes in the 1980s.

OHIO STATE LOOKS FOR REVENGE AGAINST MICHIGAN IN HIGH-STAKES EDITION OF THE GAME

Ryan Day calls plays on the sideline

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day shouts to his team against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio.  (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

He said when he was a head coach in college football, he would try to get his team to just focus on what they can do to execute and stressed that the road teams in the rivalry matchups over the weekend "need to have resiliency."

Julian Sayin has shown his resiliency throughout the season and has turned into a Heisman Trophy contender. He won the quarterback job in the offseason and has thrown for 2,832 yards and 27 touchdowns. Ohio State’s defense has also played extremely well, too. The team hasn’t allowed more than 16 points all season.

Michigan comes into the game with a chip on their shoulder and with home field advantage as the game will take place at "The Big House." The Wolverines are 9-2 and led by Bryce Underwood who has 2,166 passing yards, nine touchdown passes and five touchdowns on the ground.

A Fox One and Fox Nation bundle offer

Bundle FOX One and FOX Nation to stream the entire FOX Nation library, plus live FOX News, Sports, and Entertainment at our lowest price of the year. The offer ends on Jan. 4, 2026. (Fox One; Fox Nation)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Game will take place at noon ET and can be seen on FOX.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue