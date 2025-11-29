Nick Saban calls Ohio State fans 'psychotic' ahead of rivalry game against Michigan

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ohio State and Michigan will do battle in the latest edition of The Game – the longstanding football rivalry between the two schools.

Buckeyes fans are hoping that their team will be able to pull through against the Wolverines. Michigan has defeated Ohio State each of the last four years, and even though the defending national champions are likely to make the College Football Playoff, fans are sure to be revved up going into Saturday’s affair.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Well, former college football coach Nick Saban has had it with Ohio State fans.

"These Ohio State fans, they’re psychotic about this, man," Saban said Wednesday on "The Pat McAfee Show." "They all need to go see the doctor someplace. I’d rather win the national championship than beat Michigan. That’s just me. Although, I’d love to beat Michigan, don’t get me wrong."

Saban knows the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry first hand. He served as a defensive backs coach under Woody Hayes in the 1980s.

OHIO STATE LOOKS FOR REVENGE AGAINST MICHIGAN IN HIGH-STAKES EDITION OF THE GAME

He said when he was a head coach in college football, he would try to get his team to just focus on what they can do to execute and stressed that the road teams in the rivalry matchups over the weekend "need to have resiliency."

Julian Sayin has shown his resiliency throughout the season and has turned into a Heisman Trophy contender. He won the quarterback job in the offseason and has thrown for 2,832 yards and 27 touchdowns. Ohio State’s defense has also played extremely well, too. The team hasn’t allowed more than 16 points all season.

Michigan comes into the game with a chip on their shoulder and with home field advantage as the game will take place at "The Big House." The Wolverines are 9-2 and led by Bryce Underwood who has 2,166 passing yards, nine touchdown passes and five touchdowns on the ground.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Game will take place at noon ET and can be seen on FOX.