Nick Kyrgios offers to take over coaching Coco Gauff amid her recent struggles, disappointing US Open finish

Nick Kyrgios has not competed in any of tennis' four Grand Slam tournaments since 2022, which was the same year he advanced to the Wimbledon final and the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open.

While Kyrgios did not participate in this year's U.S. Open, he did make his way to Flushing Meadows to play in exhibition mixed doubles a week before the official competition got underway.

But, it appears that watching Coco Guaff come up short in her pursuit of a second consecutive U.S. Open women's title motivated Kyrgios to offer his expertise to the young tennis star.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Fellow American Emma Navarro ousted Gauff from the last Grand Slam of the year on Sept. 1 in the Round of 16. Navarro also eliminated Gauff from contention at Wimbledon in July.

AMERICAN FRANCES TIAFOE EARNS 3RD CONSECUTIVE US OPEN QUARTERFINALS BERTH WITH VICTORY OVER ALEXEI POPYRIN

Meanwhile, Kyrgios followed up his work as a guest commentator for ESPN during the Australian Open earlier this year by conducting some on-court interviews at the ongoing U.S. Open Championships in New York.

In addition to his broadcasting duties, Kyrgios, who developed a reputation for cycling through coaches throughout his career, said he is willing to help coach Gauff.

"I'd coach her," Kyrgios replied to a post on X, formerly Twitter, that was critical of Gauff's current coach Brad Gilbert.

Despite a coaching resume that includes guiding American tennis greats, Andy Roddick and Andre Agassi, Gilbert has faced backlash following Gauff's early exit at the Open.

Kyrgios is familiar with dealing with critics.

He became a polarizing figure in tennis as he rose to prominence. Some took issue with his perceived work ethic. He was seen directing profanity at officials during matches on multiple occasions. He was also caught spitting at fans and making obscene gestures during his playing days.

However, others acknowledged his early struggles and commended him for improving and maturing as he gained experience.

Gauff became visibly frustrated in the fourth round of her match with Navarro and appeared to say, "Tell me something!" as she looked toward her box inside the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

The 20-year-old was charged with 60 unforced errors in the match.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gauff did advance to the semifinals at the Aussie Open in January before falling to Belarusian star and former No. 1-ranked player Aryna Sabalenka.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.