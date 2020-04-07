NHL, New York Rangers condemn 'vile individual' after top prospect was subject to racial slur during live Q&A

The NHL and the New York Rangers condemned the actions of a “vile individual” who hijacked the comments section of a live Zoom Q&A with racial slurs directed at top Ranger’s prospect K’Andre Miller on Friday.

The team held an interactive video chat with the University of Wisconsin defenseman where fans would be able to ask questions during the comment section. At one point during the video conference, an individual hacked the comments section and flooded it with the N-word directed at Miller, who is African-American.

“We held an online video chat with fans and New York Rangers prospect, K’Andre Miller, during which a vile individual hijacked the chat to post racial slurs, which we disabled as soon as possible,” the team said in a statement.

“We were incredibly appalled by this behavior, which has no place online, on the ice, or anywhere, and we are investigating the matter.”

The NHL also issued a statement condemning the incident.

“The National Hockey League is appalled that a video call arranged today by the New York Rangers to introduce their fans to one of the League’s incoming stars, K’Andre Miller, was hacked with racist, cowardly taunts,” the statement read.

“No one deserves to be subjected to such ugly treatment and it will not be tolerated in our League.”

Miller’s teammates also joined in supporting him.

“What happened today was inexcusable and cowardly,” defenseman Jacob Trouba wrote on Twitter. “Racism has no place in the hockey community or world.”

Rangers’ Ryan Strome and Tony DeAngelo shared Trouba’s comments on Twitter as well.

“We are really happy to have @kandre_miller as part of the ranger family. Some idiot on social media won’t make a difference,” DeAngelo wrote.

Miller, 20, was drafted 22nd overall in the 2018 NHL draft.