NHL Playoff Capsules

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Viktor Arvidsson scored 2:03 into overtime, and the Nashville Predators forced a deciding seventh game for their second straight series by beating the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Monday night.

Arvidsson jumped the puck between three Sharks and skated up the left side before throwing a backhand past goaltender Martin Jones.

No road team has won yet in this second-round series, and the franchise that had never forced a Game 7 until this postseason will play in its second straight with a berth in the Western Conference final on the line. The Predators also earned their first two-day break between playoff games this postseason with Game 7 on Thursday night in San Jose.

Colin Wilson, Ryan Johansen and Roman Josi also scored for Nashville.

Logan Couture scored a power-play goal in the third for San Jose, and Chris Tierney had two goals in the first period.

STARS 3, BLUES 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Rookie Mattias Janmark ignited a three-goal first period and Kari Lehtonen made 35 saves for Dallas, which forced Game 7 with a victory over St. Louis.

Vernon Fiddler and Jason Spezza also scored for Dallas, which reclaimed home ice for the deciding game on Wednesday night despite getting outshot 37-14 with the Blues dominating the last two periods.

Alexander Steen and Patrik Berglund scored for St. Louis.

Home ice has meant little, given the road team has won three in a row and four of six in the series.

Blues goalie Brian Elliott, who had played well throughout the postseason, was replaced with the Stars leading 3-0 on just seven shots at 16:49 of the first.