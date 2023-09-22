NHL player Nikita Zadorov speaks out against Russian invasion of Ukraine, says it’s 'important to be vocal'

Calgary Flames defenseman and Russia native Nikita Zadorov has spoken out against the invasion of Ukraine.

On Friday, he sat down for a lengthy interview about his thoughts on Russia's actions, saying, "Sorry for all the young guys."

"I’m sorry," Zadorov told Russian journalist Yury Dud. "Instead of raising the new generation, we sent them to die."

Zadorov's Instagram account features a pinned post that says "NO WAR."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Zadorov also noted he believed it was important for him to be vocal about his opposition to the invasion.

BLUE JACKETS' CONTROVERSIAL HEAD COACH MIKE BABCOCK DENIES CLAIMS OF SEVERE INVASION OF PLAYERS' PRIVACY

He suggested that many people share sentiments similar to his but they "don't have a voice to speak out."

"I think, hopefully, I can change something in this world," Zadorov said. "It just sucks what’s going on over there right now. I think it’s just important to be vocal."

At one point during the two-hour interview, Zadorov revealed the war in Ukraine would sometimes be discussed in a group chat he was in with fellow Russian hockey players.

According to Zadorov, there was not necessarily a consensus on the invasion, with some players expressing support and others opposed to the conflict. He stopped short of offering any specific players' names.

Zadorov said the Flames had a game against the Vancouver Canucks the day of the February 2022 invasion.

Zadorov noted that his family is still in Russia, and he is aware his remarks could have consequences. The NHL player said he does not have immediate plans to return to his native country.

"I probably can’t go back anytime soon until Putin isn’t the president or that regime is still there," Zadorov said. "So, I can’t go back to my home country, but Florida is home for me right now. So, I’m enjoying my time over there."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Zadorov has one year remaining on his deal with the Flames. The 28-year-old scored 14 goals in 82 games during the 2022-23 season.