NHL announcer suspended after hot mic catches inappropriate comment

Philadelphia Flyers radio announcer Tim Saunders was suspended by the team after making an inappropriate comment during the team’s 5-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

Saunders made the comment during the third period. He thought he had sent the broadcast to a commercial break and was off the air, but was instead caught on a hot mic.

"Sometimes the Flyers get a sense of urgency when they are playing from behind. Now they are going to take the TV timeout, we’ll take it as well. Seven (minutes) gone in the third, it’s 3–2 Buffalo at the Philadelphia Flyers broadcast network," Saunders said before taking a pause, thinking he was off the air.

After about 20 seconds of silence, thinking he was off the air, Saunders says, "While you’re down there, would you mind blowing me?"

Saunders’ partner, Todd Fedoruk, quickly stepped in and responded, "I think we’re still on the air, Tim." Saunders then burst out laughing, appearing to think Fedoruk was pranking him, and then said, "No, we’re not, are we?"

The Flyers issued a two-game suspension for Saunders on Friday morning.

"We are aware of the inappropriate comment made during last night’s radio broadcast in the TV timeout of the Flyers–Sabres game. These remarks do not reflect the standards of conduct or values we expect from anyone associated with our organization," the Flyers said in a statement.

"Effective immediately, the Flyers, along with our radio partners, 97.5 The Fanatic, have issued a two-game suspension while we address this matter with all parties involved. We take this matter very seriously, and sincerely apologize to our listeners, fans and all those affected by these comments."

Saunders has been the Flyers radio play-by-play announcer since 1997, spending nearly 30 years in his role. He has been announcing for 40 years, as he began his broadcasting career in minor league hockey.

