NFL informs White House stadiums are ready to be used as mass coronavirus vaccination sites

The NFL on Friday sent a letter to the Biden administration informing officials that each of the league’s 30 stadiums are ready to be used as mass coronavirus vaccination sites.

The letter comes as the league prepares to host 7,500 vaccinated health care workers from various states at Raymond James Stadium for Super Bowl LV. Axios first obtained the letter.

"Our efforts will not stop there," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote. "The NFL and our 32 member clubs are committed to doing our part to ensure that vaccines are as widely accessible in our communities as possible. To that end, each NFL team will make its stadium available for mass vaccinations of the general public in coordination with local, state and federal health officials. This is currently being done at seven NFL stadiums today. We can expand our efforts to stadiums across the nation more effectively because many of our clubs have offered their facility previously as COVID testing centers as well as election sites over the past several months."

There will be more than 20,000 fans in attendance at Super Bowl LV. The limited capacity is part of restrictions in place to combat the coronavirus.

Several stadiums last year achieved Global Biorisk Advisory Council’s (GBAC) STAR accreditation, including Hard Rock Stadium, AT&T Stadium and Arrowhead Stadium.

The certification is the standard used for different facilities to implement certain cleaning to prevent diseases. Such accreditation allowed stadiums to host fans once given the all-clear.