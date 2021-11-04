NFL Week 9 schedule, scores, updates and more

Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season essentially marks the halfway point for some teams who haven’t had their bye week yet and brings the stark reality that football is nearly over.

The week began with the New York Jets and the Indianapolis Colts playing on Thursday night. Both teams were coming off interesting games, in which Mike White led the Jets to a victory with one of the best performances for a New York quarterback since Vinny Testaverde. On the other side, Colts quarterback Carson Wentz arguably contributed to a loss to the Tennessee Titans with some bad turnovers.

Two other storylines — aside from a few major NFL trades and Derrick Henry potentially being lost for the season — have made waves before the slate of Week 9 games begins.

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a fiery car crash that left him and his girlfriend seriously injured and another woman dead. Ruggs was charged with two felonies, and the team later released him. Las Vegas will look to respond with a win during an emotional week for the franchise.

The Green Bay Packers will be down Aaron Rodgers after the star quarterback tested positive for the coronavirus. It was later revealed he was unvaccinated and will have to be away from the team for at least 10 days due to the NFL’s health and safety protocols regarding COVID-19.

Here’s how the week is shaping up (All times are Eastern):

Byes: Lions, Seahawks, Buccaneers, Washington

Thursday, November 4, 2021

COLTS 45, JETS 30

Sunday, November 7, 2021

FALCONS 27, SAINTS 25

BRONCOS 30, COWBOYS 16

PATRIOTS 24, PANTHERS 6

RAVENS 34, VIKINGS 31

BROWNS 41, BENGALS 16

JAGUARS 9, BILLS 6

DOLPHINS 17, TEXANS 9

GIANTS 23, RAIDERS 16

CHARGERS 27, EAGLES 24

CHIEFS 13, PACKERS 7

CARDINALS 31, 49ERS 17

TITANS 28, RAMS 16

Monday, November 8

STEELERS 29, BEARS 27

NFL Standings

AFC East

Bills (5-3) Patriots (5-4) Jets (2-6) Dolphins (2-7)

AFC North

Ravens (6-2) Steelers (5-3) Browns (5-4) Bengals (5-4)

AFC South

Titans (7-2) Colts (4-5) Jaguars (2-6) Texans (1-8)

AFC West

Raiders (5-3) Chargers (5-3) Chiefs (5-4) Broncos (4-5)

NFC East

Cowboys (6-2) Eagles (3-6) Giants (3-6) Washington (2-6)

NFC North

Packers (7-2) Vikings (3-5) Bears (3-6) Lions (0-8)

NFC South

Buccaneers (6-2) Saints (5-2) Falcons (4-4) Panthers (4-5)

NFC West