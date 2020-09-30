NFL Week 4 preview: 7 teams hope to stay undefeated while coronavirus looms large over 1 game

The NFL heads into the fourth week of the 2020 season with some controversy.

The league was forced to move the game between the Tennessee Titans and the Pittsburgh Steelers to an undetermined date after the Titans experienced a coronavirus outbreak on their roster.

The Minnesota Vikings, who played the Titans last week, have not experienced any reported positive coronavirus tests and are still scheduled to play their Week 4 game.

The Denver Broncos and New York Jets kick things off on Thursday night. Both teams have yet to win a game.

Here’s a look into Week 4.

JETS (0-3) VS. BRONCOS (0-3)

The Jets and Broncos will both try to grab their first win of the seasons. The Broncos are giving Brett Rypien his first start while New York coach Adam Gase hopes a win will keep him on the sidelines for at least another week.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 19-16-1 Broncos

DATE: Oct. 1

TIME (ET): 8:20 pm

WHERE: MetLife Stadium

WATCH: NFL Network

PANTHERS (1-2) VS. CARDINALS (2-1)

The Panthers will host the Cardinals in a pivotal NFC matchup. Arizona will look to bounce back after a loss to the Lions last week. The Panthers will try to build upon their first win of the season.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 10-4 Panthers

DATE: Oct. 4

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Bank of America Stadium

WATCH: FOX

BEARS (3-0) VS. COLTS (2-1)

Nick Foles gets his first start in a Bears uniform on Sunday. He leads the undefeated Bears into battle against the Colts. Indianapolis handed the Jets their third loss of the season.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 23-19 Colts

DATE: Oct. 4

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Soldier Field

WATCH: CBS

BENGALS (0-2-1) VS. JAGUARS (1-2)

Joe Burrow nearly picked up his first win as a pro last week but the Bengals settled for a tie. The Jaguars are coming off a loss against the Dolphins but are on some added rest. Will it help or hurt Gardner Minshew II?

ALL-TIME SERIES: 13-9 Jaguars

DATE: Oct. 4

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Paul Brown Stadium

WATCH: CBS

COWBOYS (1-2) VS. BROWNS (2-1)

Improbably, the Cowboys have started the season 1-2 after facing some tough competition in the NFC. Now, they welcome the Browns, who are above .500 for the first time since 2014.

ALL-TIME SERIES: Browns 15-13

DATE: Oct. 4

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: AT&T Stadium

WATCH: FOX

LIONS (1-2) VS. SAINTS (1-2)

Matthew Stafford and the Lions picked up their first win of the season last week against the Cardinals and now take on the Saints, who are on a two-game losing streak. The best way for New Orleans to break out of its funk is to blow their doors off on the road. It won’t be that easy.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 12-12-1 Tied

DATE: Oct. 4

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Ford Field

WATCH: FOX

TEXANS (0-3) VS. VIKINGS (0-3)

As of right now, the Vikings and Texans are still on. Both teams are winless but the Titans’ coronavirus outbreak could have residual effects for Minnesota since they played them last week.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 4-0 Vikings

DATE: Oct. 4

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: NRG Stadium

WATCH: FOX

DOLPHINS (1-2) VS. SEAHAWKS (3-0)

Russell Wilson is arguably the MVP of the first three games of the season and he takes Seattle on the road to play the Dolphins. Ryan Fitzpatrick had some fun last Thursday in their win over Jacksonville but those smiles may turn to frowns come Sunday.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 8-4 Dolphins

DATE: Oct. 4

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium

WATCH: FOX

BUCCANEERS (2-1) VS. CHARGERS (1-2)

In an alternate universe, Tom Brady chose to play for the Chargers instead of the Buccaneers. Los Angeles could get hit with a dose of reality on Sunday. Tampa Bay is coming off a big morale-boosting victory against the Broncos.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 8-3 Chargers

DATE: Oct. 4

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Raymond James Stadium

WATCH: CBS

WASHINGTON (1-2) VS. RAVENS (2-1)

The Ravens had a tough game against the Chiefs at home and will look to rectify that against Washington. Dwayne Haskins will look to keep his team in the NFC East title battle early in the season.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 3-3 Tied

DATE: Oct. 4

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: FedEx Field

WATCH: CBS

RAMS (2-1) VS. GIANTS (0-3)

The Rams will welcome the winless Giants into SoFi Stadium on Sunday. Los Angeles has been rolling since the start of the season and New York has been battered by injuries. Without their top players, New York will likely need some kind of miracle to pick up a win on the road.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 26-16 Rams

DATE: Oct. 4

TIME (ET): 4:05 pm

WHERE: SoFi Stadium

WATCH: FOX

CHIEFS (3-0) VS. PATRIOTS (2-1)

The Chiefs and Patriots will play each other in one of the marquee games of the week. Patrick Mahomes stayed undefeated in September and will look to carry the team to another victory Sunday. Cam Newton and the Patriots have played well but facing the Super Bowl champions is a different beast.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 19-14-3 Chiefs

DATE: Oct. 4

TIME (ET): 4:25 pm

WHERE: Arrowhead Stadium

WATCH: CBS

RAIDERS (2-1) VS. BILLS (3-0)

Josh Allen has been one of the better quarterbacks so far this season and he takes the Bills into Vegas to play the Raiders. Las Vegas will look to get back on track after losing to the Patriots last week.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 21-18 Raiders

DATE: Oct. 4

TIME (ET): 4:25 pm

WHERE: Allegiant Stadium

WATCH: CBS

49ERS (2-1) VS. EAGLES (0-2-1)

The Eagles and 49ers face off in the Sunday night game. The Eagles settled for a tie against the Bengals last week and Nick Mullens led San Francisco to a blowout victory against the Giants.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 18-13-1

DATE: Oct. 4

TIME (ET): 8:20 pm

WHERE: Levi’s Stadium

WATCH: NBC

PACKERS (3-0) VS. FALCONS (0-3)

The Packers and Falcons play Monday night. Aaron Rodgers has been in top form while the Falcons have blown two straight 15-plus-point leads. Something has to give for the Dan Quinn-led Falcons or he might not be going back to Atlanta with the rest of the team.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 16-14 Packers

DATE: Oct. 5

TIME (ET): 8:15 pm

WHERE: Lambeau Field

WATCH: ESPN

