NFL Week 12 scores: Shedeur Sanders era begins with a win

NFL Week 12 may have been the most exciting week of the season so far.

At least eight games were settled by one score or less – even from the start with the Houston Texans’ stunning victory over the Buffalo Bills on Thursday and it continued with the Dallas Cowboys coming back to top the Philadelphia Eagles in a crucial divisional game on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the era of Shedeur Sanders began with a win for the Cleveland Browns. Sanders became the first quarterback since 1995 to win his first career start with the Browns. The rookie had a 66-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Sampson to help secure the victory.

Read below for the remainder of the scores in Week 12.

Thursday, Nov. 20

Houston Texans 23, Buffalo Bills 19

Sunday, Nov. 23

Chicago Bears 31, Pittsburgh Steelers 28

New England Patriots 26, Cincinnati Bengals 20

Detroit Lions 34, New York Giants 27 (OT)

Green Bay Packers 23, Minnesota Vikings 6

Seattle Seahawks 30, Tennessee Titans 24

Kansas City Chiefs 23, Indianapolis Colts 20 (OT)

Baltimore Ravens 23, New York Jets 10

Cleveland Browns 24, Las Vegas Raiders 10

Jacksonville Jaguars 27, Arizona Cardinals 24 (OT)

Dallas Cowboys 24, Philadelphia Eagles 21

Atlanta Falcons 24, New Orleans Saints 10

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Los Angeles Rams

Monday, Nov. 24

Carolina Panthers @ San Francisco 49ers