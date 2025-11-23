Expand / Collapse search
NFL

NFL Week 12 scores: Shedeur Sanders era begins with a win

Shedeur Sanders picked up his first career win in his first career start

Ryan Gaydos
Lions hold off Giants in OT behind Jahmyr Gibbs' 'OUTSTANDING Performance' 🦁 NFL on FOX Video

Lions hold off Giants in OT behind Jahmyr Gibbs' 'OUTSTANDING Performance' 🦁 NFL on FOX

Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma broke down the Detroit Lions' OT win over the New York Giants.

NFL Week 12 may have been the most exciting week of the season so far.

At least eight games were settled by one score or less – even from the start with the Houston Texans’ stunning victory over the Buffalo Bills on Thursday and it continued with the Dallas Cowboys coming back to top the Philadelphia Eagles in a crucial divisional game on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the era of Shedeur Sanders began with a win for the Cleveland Browns. Sanders became the first quarterback since 1995 to win his first career start with the Browns. The rookie had a 66-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Sampson to help secure the victory.

Read below for the remainder of the scores in Week 12.

Shedeur Sanders celebrates a TD

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) celebrates after throwing the first pass for a touchdown of his career during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Candice Ward/AP Photo)

Thursday, Nov. 20

  • Houston Texans 23, Buffalo Bills 19

Sunday, Nov. 23

  • Chicago Bears 31, Pittsburgh Steelers 28
  • New England Patriots 26, Cincinnati Bengals 20
  • Detroit Lions 34, New York Giants 27 (OT)
  • Green Bay Packers 23, Minnesota Vikings 6
  • Seattle Seahawks 30, Tennessee Titans 24
  • Kansas City Chiefs 23, Indianapolis Colts 20 (OT)
Patrick Mahomes gets sacked

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Austin Ajiake (58) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Charlie Riedel/AP Photo)

Trevor Lawrence finds a receiver

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Glendale, Arizona. (Rick Scuteri/AP Photo)

  • Baltimore Ravens 23, New York Jets 10
  • Cleveland Browns 24, Las Vegas Raiders 10
  • Jacksonville Jaguars 27, Arizona Cardinals 24 (OT)
  • Dallas Cowboys 24, Philadelphia Eagles 21
  • Atlanta Falcons 24, New Orleans Saints 10
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Los Angeles Rams

Monday, Nov. 24

  • Carolina Panthers @ San Francisco 49ers

