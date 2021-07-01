NFL unable to confirm Eugene Chung's allegations of discrimination

Former Philadelphia Eagles assistant offensive line coach Eugene Chung was allegedly told by an NFL team that he was "not a minority" during a recent job interview, and the league said that it would review the comment.

On Thursday, the NFL announced that it was unable to confirm "the nature or origin" of the alleged statements to Chung, who is Asian-American, and in a statement obtained by the NFL Network , the league said, "we were unable to confirm the precise statement that was made, or by whom and under what circumstances any such statement was made."

The NFL said that it has discussions with Chung and his representatives as well.

Chung told The Boston Globe in late May about what had transpired during the interview.

"It was said to me, 'Well, you're really not a minority,’" Chung explained to the newspaper. "I was like, 'Wait a minute. The last time I checked, when I looked in the mirror and brushed my teeth, I was a minority.’"

Even though the league wasn’t able to gather enough information about the statement that was allegedly made, the NFL said that it will "use this occasion to reinforce the commitment of the NFL and of every NFL club to ensure appropriate interview processes to develop diverse, inclusive, and respectful workforces on and off the field."

"Mr. Chung has offered to assist us moving forward and we welcome the opportunity to speak with him about how we can better advance employment opportunities throughout the League," the NFL said in the statement.

Chung, who was drafted in the first round of the 1992 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, was an offensive lineman for eight seasons. He also played for the Eagles, Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, and Kansas City Chiefs.

Chung was an offensive line coach for the Eagles from 2010-12. He then landed with the Chiefs and Andy Reid in 2013 and left in 2015. He went back to Philadelphia and joined former head coach Doug Pederson’s staff in 2016 to once again serve as an assistant offensive coach.

Chung wasn’t re-signed when his contract came to an end after the 2019 season. He hasn’t coached since then, but he still has plans on returning to the NFL.