NFL teams make record-setting 43 trades during 2023 draft weekend

The 2023 NFL Draft is officially in the books, and this year's edition featured the most trades in history.

The Houston Texans held the No. 2 overall pick this year and kicked off the flurry of trades in a big way. The Texans pulled off a trade with the Arizona Cardinals to secure back-to-back picks at the top of the first round.

After drafting C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 pick, Houston then selected former Alabama standout edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. with the third overall pick.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

When the three-day draft came to a close, a record number of players and picks were swapped. Teams executed 43 trades.

The previous record was 40 trades in 2019.

NFL DRAFT 2023: HERE'S WHO WAS CROWNED THIS YEAR'S 'MR. IRRELEVANT'

Before the draft got underway, the Panthers made a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears to acquire the top overall pick.

Carolina sent multiple first- and second-round picks to Chicago in addition to wide receiver D.J. Moore to move up to the top of the draft.

Thursday night featured six trades during the opening round.

LIONS TRADE D'ANDRE SWIFT TO EAGLES TWO DAYS AFTER DRAFTING JAHMYR GIBBS

On Friday, the Titans made another trade when they sent the No. 41 and No. 72 picks and a future third-rounder to the Cardinals to acquire the No. 33 pick.

Tennessee used that pick for Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.

The Cardinals now hold 11 picks in next year's draft.

The Bills and Texans made the record-breaking 41st draft day trade when Houston moved up to the No. 205 pick. The Texans selected Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson at No. 205.

The Eagles have now drafted five Georgia Bulldogs over the past two years. The team added a sixth Bulldog to its roster when it acquired running back D'Andre Swift from the Lions in a trade.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Ravens and Browns pulled off the final trade of the draft when Baltimore moved up to No. 229 in exchange for a future sixth-rounder. The Ravens selected USC tackle Andrew Vorhees at No. 229.