NFL star's rumored girlfriend reflects on 'pretty hard month' as QB's future comes into question

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Model Olivia Ponton, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s rumored girlfriend, reflected on her year on social media in a two-day Q&A session with her followers.

Ponton was asked about the "most difficult time of 2025." She pointed to the month of October as being quite difficult for her. At the same time, Burrow was rehabbing a turf toe injury that kept him sidelined until the Bengals’ Thanksgiving night game against the Baltimore Ravens.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"October was a pretty hard month for me but thankfully I got this girl next to me," she wrote in response to the question.

After Burrow returned, he made some concerning comments about his future. The former LSU standout was asked whether his latest injury changed the way he viewed the game.

"It certainly doesn’t change my desire to win. If I wanna keep doing this, I have to have fun doing it," he said. "I’ve been through a lot and if it’s not fun, what am I doing it for? So, that’s the mindset I’m trying to bring to the table."

Burrow added that his mindset now was based on a reflection about his career.

"I’m not sure there was a singular moment or time," he said. "It’s reflection on a lot of things that I’ve done and been through in my career. I think I’ve been through more than most and it’s certainly not easy on the brain or the body. So, just trying to have fun doing it again."

NFL TEAMS SHOULD EXPECT 'RICKY WILLIAMS-TYPE' PRICE TAG IN POTENTIAL JOE BURROW TRADE TALKS: REPORT

He also mentioned there were "a lot of things" going on in his personal and professional life, but didn’t elaborate further.

Still, Ponton suggested she was keeping a level head.

"2025 was a year of focusing on stability and consistency in 2026," she wrote. "I want to travel to a few new countries on my bucket list."

Ponton made clear she didn’t have any superstitions but planned to go into the New Year on a healthy note.

"I wouldn’t say superstitions but I love starting the year off on a positive note in some type of ‘challenge’ for myself to complete that way I can bring healthy habits into (2026)," she added.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Ponton and Burrow were linked as an item in December 2024 as she was the one who reported the break-in at the quarterback’s home. She never spoke publicly about the incident.