©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Cincinnati Bengals

NFL star's rumored girlfriend reflects on 'pretty hard month' as QB's future comes into question

Burrow has made eyebrow-raising comments about his NFL future and personal life

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
'It's fun to go out and play well' — Joe Burrow DELIGHTED after back-to-back wins for the Bengals 🐅 Video

'It's fun to go out and play well' — Joe Burrow DELIGHTED after back-to-back wins for the Bengals 🐅

Joe Burrow spoke after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Arizona Cardinals 37-14 at home.

Model Olivia Ponton, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s rumored girlfriend, reflected on her year on social media in a two-day Q&A session with her followers.

Ponton was asked about the "most difficult time of 2025." She pointed to the month of October as being quite difficult for her. At the same time, Burrow was rehabbing a turf toe injury that kept him sidelined until the Bengals’ Thanksgiving night game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Olivia Ponton in August 2025

Olivia Ponton attends Breitling's NFL partnership celebration in New York City on Aug. 27, 2025 in New York City. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

"October was a pretty hard month for me but thankfully I got this girl next to me," she wrote in response to the question.

After Burrow returned, he made some concerning comments about his future. The former LSU standout was asked whether his latest injury changed the way he viewed the game.

"It certainly doesn’t change my desire to win. If I wanna keep doing this, I have to have fun doing it," he said. "I’ve been through a lot and if it’s not fun, what am I doing it for? So, that’s the mindset I’m trying to bring to the table."

Burrow added that his mindset now was based on a reflection about his career.

"I’m not sure there was a singular moment or time," he said. "It’s reflection on a lot of things that I’ve done and been through in my career. I think I’ve been through more than most and it’s certainly not easy on the brain or the body. So, just trying to have fun doing it again."

Joe Burrow talks to reporters

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Baltimore. (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP Photo)

He also mentioned there were "a lot of things" going on in his personal and professional life, but didn’t elaborate further.

Still, Ponton suggested she was keeping a level head.

"2025 was a year of focusing on stability and consistency in 2026," she wrote. "I want to travel to a few new countries on my bucket list."

Olivia Ponton at the US Open

Olivia Ponton is seen at Day 13 of the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sept. 5, 2025 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. (XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Ponton made clear she didn’t have any superstitions but planned to go into the New Year on a healthy note.

"I wouldn’t say superstitions but I love starting the year off on a positive note in some type of ‘challenge’ for myself to complete that way I can bring healthy habits into (2026)," she added.

Ponton and Burrow were linked as an item in December 2024 as she was the one who reported the break-in at the quarterback’s home. She never spoke publicly about the incident.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

