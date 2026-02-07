NFL stars highlight their on-field wingmen teammates, how they make each other successful

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

No football team can find success if players don't have their wingmen on, and even off, the field.

Just like how football fans can't have football without wings during the Super Bowl, and you can't have wings without Bounty, football teams can't have wins without chemistry, and you can't have chemistry without your wingman.

Numerous duos of teammates joined Bounty's wingman campaign during Super Bowl week once again to hype up their on-field wingmen and discuss what makes each so conducive to the other's success.

"We were in the same class, so we got drafted to Detroit in the same year. We've been an important part of what Detroit is building and the culture. From there on, we've gotten closer on the field. He does his thing, I do mine, and it makes it fun," Detroit Lions offensive lineman Penei Sewell said of Amon-Ra St. Brown.

"Without him, Jared [Goff] can't throw the ball. Without Jared throwing the ball, I can't catch it. So he's my wingman," the receiver added of Sewell.

Los Angeles Chargers receiver Ladd McConkey found a new wingman this season in Keenan Allen, as the longtime veteran returned to L.A. after a brief stint in Chicago.

"It meant so much, him coming back. Somebody's gonna win, and being able to gain knowledge off him, the leadership he brought into the receiver room was special," he said.

Reed Blankenship and Cooper DeJean, members of the Philadelphia Eagles secondary, have a similar relationship.

"It's just natural," said DeJean. "He kinda took me under his wing when I got into the NFL, taught me all the good and bad things.

"I was gonna let him make his mistakes, but he didn't make a lot of them. He's grown a lot, and it's been fun playing with him," Blankenship added.

New York Giants rookies Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo instantly became fan favorites, and it's easy to see why.

"It starts with our competitive nature, the way we go about our business every single day and compete, our habits and discipline on the field. At the same time, we just go out there with a ton of passion," Dart said.

Skattebo added, "We leave no meat on the bone when we play."

