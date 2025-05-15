NFL schedule release reveals brutal path for these 3 teams in 2025

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NFL released the schedules for all 32 teams on Wednesday, and some have it a little tougher than others this season.

The NFL does not have a balanced schedule, which is why some teams will see tougher or easier schedules regardless of how they did last season.

Trying to predict the strength of a schedule is an inexact science because teams do change a lot from season to season, whether that would be in free agency, the NFL Draft or changes to the front office and coaching staff.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Regardless, here are the three teams whose 2025 opponents have the highest combined win percentage from the 2024 season and have a gauntlet of a schedule.

New York Giants

Despite a dreadful 3-14 season that nearly cost general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll their jobs, the Giants have the hardest schedule in football.

The Giants' opponents for the upcoming season have a combined .574 winning percentage. The NFC East is set to play both the NFC North and AFC West this season, and both divisions harbor three teams that made the playoffs last season.

The beginning of the Giants' schedule is particularly rough, as six of their first eight games are against playoff teams from last season.

GIANTS DRAFT PICK CAM SKATTEBO MAKES STRONG STATEMENT ABOUT BRUISING PLAYING STYLE

Below is the Giants' schedule:

Week 1 – away vs. the Washington Commanders

Week 2 – away vs. the Dallas Cowboys

Week 3 – home vs. the Kansas City Chiefs

Week 4 – home vs. the Los Angeles Chargers

Week 5 – away vs. the New Orleans Saints

Week 6 – home vs. the Philadelphia Eagles

Week 7 – away vs. the Denver Broncos

Week 8 – away vs. the Eagles

Week 9 – home vs the San Francisco 49ers

Week 10 – away vs the Chicago Bears

Week 11 – home vs the Green Bay Packers

Week 12 – away vs the Detroit Lions

Week 13 – away vs the New England Patriots

Week 14 – BYE

Week 15 - home vs the Commanders

Week 16 – home vs the Minnesota Vikings

Week 17 – away vs the Las Vegas Raiders

Week 18 – home vs the Dallas Cowboys

Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams’ second year with the Bears will be a challenge, as their opponents had a combined winning percentage of .571.

Every team in the NFC North except for the Bears made the playoffs last season, and the Bears will match up against each of their division foes twice this season.

In addition to the usual six games against their division rivals, the NFC North is taking on the NFC East and AFC North this season. The NFC East holds the Super Bowl champion Eagles and the Commanders, who were knocked out by Philadelphia in the NFC Championship game.

The AFC North had two playoff teams last season in the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, and that doesn’t include the Cincinnati Bengals, who just narrowly missed out on the playoffs.

FOX ANNOUNCES SATURDAY NFL DIVISION RIVAL DOUBLEHEADER WHEN PLAYOFF RACES GET SPICY

Below is the Bears’ schedule:

Week 1 – home vs. the Vikings

Week 2 – away vs. the Lions

Week 3 – home vs. the Cowboys

Week 4 – away vs. the Raiders

Week 5 – BYE

Week 6 – away vs. the Commanders

Week 7 – home vs. the Saints

Week 8 – away vs. the Ravens

Week 9 – away vs. the Bengals

Week 10 – home vs. the Giants

Week 11 – away vs. the Vikings

Week 12 – home vs. the Steelers

Week 13 – away vs. the Eagles

Week 14 – away vs. the Packers

Week 15 – home vs. the Cleveland Browns

Week 16 – home vs. the Packers

Week 17 – away vs. the 49ers

Week 18 – home vs. the Lions

Detroit Lions

The Lions, like the Bears, are in the NFC North and most of their opponents overlap, so both teams’ opponents have a combined winning percentage of .571.

The Lions went an outstanding 15-2 last season, but will face a much taller task in 2025 to have the same record.

In addition to having a difficult schedule, the team lost both coordinators from last year’s team. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson took the Bears’ head coaching job, while defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is now the New York Jets’ head coach.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Below is the Lions' schedule:

Week 1 – away vs. the Packers

Week 2 – home vs. the Bears

Week 3 – away vs. the Ravens

Week 4 – home vs. the Browns

Week 5 – away vs. the Bengals

Week 6 – away vs. the Chiefs

Week 7 – home vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 8 – BYE

Week 9 – home vs. Vikings

Week 10 – away vs. the Commanders

Week 11 – away vs. the Eagles

Week 12 – home vs. the Giants

Week 13 – home vs. the Packers

Week 14 – home vs. the Cowboys

Week 15 – away vs. the Los Angeles Rams

Week 16 – home vs. the Steelers

Week 17 – away vs. the Vikings

Week 18 – away vs. the Bears

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.