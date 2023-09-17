Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Seattle Seahawks

NFL ref hits Seahawks' Geno Smith with great line as QB protests penalty: 'I’m talking to America here'

Smith was 32 of 41 for 328 yards, 2 touchdown passes

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 17 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 17

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NFL referee Alex Kemp went viral in the fourth quarter of a game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon with a zinger aimed at Geno Smith.

The quip came after Smith was flagged for intentional grounding. Smith dropped back to pass and fired a ball from the pocket toward the end zone with no wide receiver in the area as it appeared there was some miscommunication on offense.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Geno Smith warms up

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith warms up before the game against the Lions in Detroit on September 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

A flag came out and Smith was called for intentional grounding even though he wasn’t trying to throw the ball away. As Seattle head coach Pete Carroll lost his temper, Smith tried to protest the call to Smith as he was announcing the penalty.

"I’m talking to America here, excuse me," Kemp told Smith on the open mic as the veteran quarterback passed him.

APP USERS VIEW THE MOMENT HERE.

The penalty pushed the Seahawks back from the Lions' 17-yard line to the 27-yard line. Two plays later, Seattle was called for illegal formation and had to convert on a pivotal 3rd down, which they did on a pass to Tyler Lockett.

FALCONS EDGE PACKERS BEHIND DESMOND RIDDER TO START SEASON 2-0

Alex Anzalone tackles Geno Smith

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone, left, sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith in the fourth quarter at Ford Field in Detroit on September 17, 2023. (Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports)

Two plays later, Smith hooked up with Lockett for a touchdown and Seattle took the lead, 24-21.

Seattle won the game, 37-31, in overtime.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Geno Smith looks on

Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks warms up before the game against the Lions at Ford Field in Detroit on September 17, 2023. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Smith finished 32 of 41 for 328 yards and two touchdown passes.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.