Man arrested in shooting of Ex-NFL quarterback Anthony Wright, police say

A North Carolina man who police say shot former NFL quarterback Anthony Wright multiple times was arrested Wednesday, authorities said.

William Moses Hooker Jr., 46, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, Concord police said.

The shooting occurred after an altercation between Hooker and Wright on Monday, police said. Officers arrived on the scene after a report of gunfire and found Wright with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Sun Journal. Wright was rushed to the hospital and was reportedly in stable condition.

Witnesses told police that Wright, 43, got into a verbal spat with Hooker – who is the ex-boyfriend of Wright’s girlfriend. The incident occurred when Hooker showed up to drop off his daughter, the Sun Journal reported. The child was not hurt in the shooting.

Hooker was released from jail on $150,000 bond, according to WSOC-TV. He is set to have a July 8 court appearance.

Wright played four seasons with the South Carolina Gamecocks from 1995 to 1998 before going to the NFL. In the pros, he played with the Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants from 2000 to 2007.

He played in 31 games over the course of his career, including 19 starts. He threw for 3,590 passing yards and 20 touchdowns.

Wright received a Super Bowl ring with the Giants after the team defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII in one of the biggest upsets in NFL history. He retired before the start of the following season due to a back injury.