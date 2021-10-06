NFL Power Rankings 2021: Top 10 teams ahead of Week 5
Kyler Murray and the Cardinals are the new No. 1
Four weeks down, one team remains undefeated.
Led by MVP frontrunner Kyler Murray, who completed 24 of 32 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns, and running back Chase Edmonds who piled up 120 yards on 12 carries, the undefeated Arizona Cardinals rolled to an impressive 37-20 victory over the Rams in Los Angeles.
The Cardinals haven't won the NFC West or had a winning record since 2015. It appears with Murray now under center, Arizona is a legitimate Super Bowl contender this season. It won’t get any easier when the Cardinals host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
Quite a few teams had impressive showings in Week 4. Some teams remained at the top, but there are a few newcomers in this week’s top 10.
Here are the NFL’s top 10 teams heading into Week 5.
10. Dallas Cowboys
Record: 3-1
Week 4 result: 36-28 win over Panthers
Outlook: A season-opening loss motivated the Cowboys to win three straight games, including their latest against the No. 1 ranked defense in the NFL. Quarterback Dak Prescott had 188 yards passing with four touchdowns and running back Ezekiel Elliott piled up 143 yards and one score on 23 carries. Next, the Cowboys will host the Giants.
9. Cleveland Browns
Record: 3-1
Week 4 result: 14-7 win over Vikings
Outlook: Myles Garrett and the Browns defense held Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and company to only seven points in a 14-7 win. Running back Nick Chubb had 21 carries for 100 yards and led the Browns' attack. As a team, Cleveland had 184 yards on the ground with one score. The Browns will face the Chargers next.
8. Kansas City Chiefs
Record: 2-2
Week 4 result: 42-30 win over Eagles
Outlook: After suffering back-to-back losses, the Chiefs came away with a win over the Eagles in Week 4. Patrick Mahomes completed 24 of 30 passes for 278 yards and five touchdowns in the big victory. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill hauled in 11 receptions for 186 yards and three scores. Next up is a showdown with the Bills on Sunday night.
7. Baltimore Ravens
Record: 3-1
Week 4 result: 23-7 win over Broncos
Outlook: After losing the first game of the season, the Ravens are now on a three-game winning streak after a 23-7 win over Denver. Lamar Jackson threw for 316 and one score and wideout Marquise Brown had four receptions for 91 yards and one score. Baltimore will face the Colts on Monday Night Football in Week 5.
6. Los Angeles Chargers
Record: 3-1
Week 4 result: 28-14 win over Raiders
Outlook: Quarterback Justin Herbert completed 25 of 38 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns and running back Austin Ekeler piled up 15 carries for 117 yards and one score in the Chargers' 28-14 win over the Raiders on Monday Night Football. The Chargers will square off against the Browns in Los Angeles next.
5. Buffalo Bills
Record: 3-1
Week 4 result: 40-0 win over Texans
Outlook: Josh Allen completed 20 of 30 passes for 248 yards and two scores in Buffalo's shutout victory. As a team, the Bills had 40 carries for 199 yards and two TDs. The Bills will square off against the Chiefs in Kansas City on Sunday Night Football.
4. Green Bay Packers
Record: 3-1
Week 4 result: 27-17 win over Steelers
Outlook: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 20 of 36 passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns in Green Bay's big win over the Steelers. Wide receiver Randall Cobb hauled in five receptions for 69 yards and two scores for the Packers. Next, Green Bay travels to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals.
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Record: 3-1
Week 4 result: 19-17 win over Patriots
Outlook: Tom Brady made his return to New England to take on his former club and came out alive with a big victory. The future Hall of Fame quarterback wasn't at his best – he threw for 269 yards and had no touchdowns – but kicker Ryan Succop booted a game-winning 48-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter to lead Tampa Bay. Next up, the Bucs host the Dolphins.
2. Los Angeles Rams
Record: 3-1
Week 4 result: 37-20 loss to Cardinals
Outlook: The Rams were rolling, but their three-game winning streak to start the season came to an end in Week 4. Quarterback Matt Stafford completed 26 of 41 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns. Los Angeles will look to regroup against the Seahawks in Seattle on Thursday night.
1. Arizona Cardinals
Record: 4-0
Week 4 result: 37-20 win over Rams
Outlook: Kyler Murray threw for 268 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Cardinals to an impressive road victory. Arizona hasn't won the NFC West or had a winning record since 2015. The Cardinals are proving that they are one of the best teams in all of football.