NFL player lost $8 million in 2022 from sports gambling: report

Amid what appears to be a spike in NFL players violating the league’s gambling policy, one player reportedly lost $8 million from betting on sports in 2022, according to one report.

ProFootball Talk’s Mike Florio reported Wednesday that one NFL player lost $8 million gambling last year, citing a league source.

The report did not specify if the wagers placed violated the league’s policy or if the player was one of the five already suspended this offseason for violations.

Five NFL players, including four from the Detroit Lions, were suspended in April for breaches of the league's gambling policy.

Wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore were suspended indefinitely for allegedly betting on NFL games, while wideouts Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams were handed six-game suspensions for betting on non-NFL games at a league facility.

The Lions subsequently released Moore, Cephus and Berryhill

"It’s an emphasis on the league right now," Lions coach Dan Campbell said of the situation earlier this month. "It’s a big thing. Our players know. We’ve tried to hammer it home. Certainly, we did after that point and a few more times. And we’ll keep doing it."

Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney was also suspended indefinitely for allegedly betting on NFL games.

Wednesday’s report follows news last week that the NFL is investigating gambling allegations within the Indianapolis Colts organization.

Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. has sat out from practice. Despite not being named by the team or league, he posted a statement on Twitter saying he made an "error in judgment," hours after media reports linked him to the investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.