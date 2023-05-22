NFL investigating 'second wave' of possible gambling policy violations: report

The NFL suspended a swath of players last month for gambling violations and could be in line to dole out more punishment from a second investigation.

The league is probing a "second wave of potential violations of its gambling policy," ESPN reported Monday. It’s unclear at this point who the targets of the investigation are.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The NFL has been on the ball since the Supreme Court paved the way for legalized sports betting a few years ago. The league has been working with sportsbooks and integrity firms to monitor the betting market and flag improper bettors, according to ESPN.

"We have long focused on expanding our monitoring efforts, working with a variety of tools and resources while remaining in sync with the growing regulated market," David Highhill, who oversees sports betting for the NFL, told ESPN. "Our monitoring efforts include internal measures, along with resources and services provided by our partners to ensure we have the most comprehensive information possible."

BEN ROETHLISBERGER ADMITS NOT WANTING STEELERS ROOKIE KENNY PICKETT TO SUCCEED: 'I FEEL SORRY FOR THAT'

In April, the NFL suspended three players indefinitely and two others for six games following violations of the gambling policy.

Quintez Cephus, C.J. Moore and Shaka Toney received indefinite suspensions for the 2023 season for betting on NFL games during the 2022 season, according to the NFL. Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams each received six-game suspensions.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley was reinstated by the NFL following a yearlong suspension for gambling on NFL games while with the Atlanta Falcons.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Pro Bowler was suspended after being found betting during a five-day period on NFL games in November 2021 when he was away from the team on the non-football illness list.

Fox News’ Joe Morgan contributed to this report.