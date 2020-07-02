NFL may make fans sign coronavirus liability waivers to attend games

The Wave is nearly gone from NFL stadiums, but the waiver could be coming soon.

The league is considering requiring fans who attend games this fall to sign a liability waiver as preemptive protection against lawsuits claiming coronavirus was contracted in the stands, according to a report by The Athletic.

Some teams, including the Giants and Jets, told season-ticket holders they can skip the 2020 season and get a refund or credit for any payments already submitted. They still would hold priority for renewing season tickets in 2021.

But the NFL wants to draw fans and operate as close to normal as possible, leaving it to teams to develop plans in accordance with state and local regulations for managing crowds. It is not known how teams would screen for COVID-19, but the report said an electronic questionnaire is more likely than turnstile temperature checks.

This is unlike colleges that faced a recent avalanche of criticism for asking student-athletes to sign waivers as a form of education and a pledge to be responsible. Fans have the choice to stay away or assume known risk coming through the gates, and the primary purpose of the waiver would be absolving the league of responsibility.

Attendees at President Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Okla., last month were made to sign a waiver.

Liability waivers at fee-charging places like a gym or an amusement park can be contested if willful or gross negligence is shown, according to the website for New York-based law firm Zalman, Schnurman & Miner. A NFL ticket seems to fit the bill.

The Athletic also reported stadium operations managers are working in conjunction with the NFL security to make other best-practice recommendations — including prohibiting cash transactions, increased availability of hand sanitizer, prepackaged food at concession stands and wearing face masks. The waiver proposal reportedly could be sent to teams next week.

Some teams already are using social media to publicly encourage fans to wear masks.

The NFL will close off the first 6-8 rows of stadiums, replacing empty seats with tarps to generate advertising revenue.

At least 19 states have paused, slowed or rolled back reopening plans as COVID-19 case numbers surged last week in regions around the country.