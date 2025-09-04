NFL legend Randy Moss talks faith, family and football after cancer battle: 'I was nervous'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss has always focused on faith, family and football. But after being diagnosed with cancer last year, the Minnesota Vikings great added another "F" to his list of priorities: fight.

Moss, 48, was diagnosed with stage 2 bile duct cancer and revealed in December that he had undergone major surgery to remove the mass. After a six-hour procedure, along with radiation and chemotherapy, the NFL great was finally cancer-free.

"I was nervous," Moss said of his reaction when he first learned of his diagnosis during an interview with ABC’s "Good Morning America."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I just think that, when you live your life a certain type of way, you know, eating right, taking care of your health, and all of a sudden you get diagnosed with cancer, it’s kind of like – I was overwhelmed. Just hit with a ton of bricks."

Moss stepped away from his role as an analyst on ESPN’s "Sunday NFL Countdown," but he made an emotional return just two months later. He credited his wife with helping him continue to fight despite his initial resistance.

"I talk about my faith in the Lord, I talk about how much I love my family, and I talk about the game that I grew up loving at a small age, and that's football," he said. "I put one more 'F' in that category, and that's the 'fight,' because that's what I needed to do."

DEION SANDERS OPENS UP ON PHYSICAL CONDITION AFTER BATTLE WITH BLADDER CANCER

Moss said he shared the same message with longtime friend and Colorado football coach Deion Sanders after the Dallas Cowboys legend called him and shared that he was struggling with his own cancer diagnosis.

"One thing that my wife told me is, 'Man, get on out here and let the family love you. They miss you,’ and he did that. And right when he did that, he texted me back a couple of days [later] and told me ‘Thank you,’" an emotional Moss recalled.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sanders revealed in July that he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of bladder cancer, and his doctors said that after having his bladder removed, he was cured. In a press conference where he shared his health updates, Sanders recalled his conversations with Moss.

"Randy Moss called me every other day to make sure I was straight," Sanders said. "Randy Moss prayed for me — he and his wife. Told me what I needed to be doing."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X , and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter .



