Gambling, computer fraud charges against Patriots' Kayshon Boutte dropped: report

New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is no longer expected to face charges related to underage gambling and computer fraud.

An attorney representing the NFL players told ESPN that the state of Louisiana has dropped the charges.

Boutte was taken into police custody in January after he was accused of placing multiple online sports wagers while he was underage. The majority of the alleged acts happened during Boutte's tenure with the LSU Tigers.

Louisiana State Police Gaming Enforcement Division officials accused the football player of placing more than 8,000 individual sports bets during a 13-month span which allegedly began in April 2022.

The possible improper wagers are believed to have ended in May 2023. The Patriots selected Boutt in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft last April.

Louisiana law stipulates that an individual must be at least 21-years-old to legally gamble. Boutte was 20 during the time period that the alleged bets took place. Investigators previously asserted that Boutte likely used an alias when he engaged with the betting platforms.

Investigators also claimed that several bets were made on college football games, including an estimated six games involving LSU.

Earlier this year, the NFL announced its intention to launch an independent probe into Boutte's alleged activities.

NFL players are strictly prohibited from placing bets on any of the league's games, but they are permitted to make wagers on other sports. Boutte was not accused of making bets on NFL games after he was drafted.

However, the NFL could still punish Boutte if the league's wide-ranging investigation determines the wide out violated any league policy during his rookie year.

Boutte saw limited playing time in 2023, appearing in just five games. The Patriots decided to select two receivers in the draft in April, which will likely mean Boutte will have to battle to make the 2024 roster.

