NFL legend John Elway talks Brett Favre's Parkinson's diagnosis: 'It’s sad news to hear'

Pro Football Hall of Famers John Elway and Brett Favre will always be connected thanks to their Super Bowl XXXII duel, when the Denver Broncos quarterback won his first title.

When Favre revealed he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, Elway was saddened.

The former Broncos star told Fox News Digital he hoped for the best for Favre as he battles the illness.

"That’s always sad news," Elway said. "Things happen to our friends the older we get. Brett Favre was a great player, tremendous player and really a fun guy. I had a chance to spend a lot of time with him. Really a fun guy to be around. He’s just got a great energy about him.

"It’s sad news to hear that he’s going through that. Hopefully, they can keep it tamped down for as long as they can keep it down and come up with something that helps people. I know it inflicts many, many people out there. Hopefully, there’s a cure that comes around here pretty soon."

Favre revealed his diagnosis on Capitol Hill as he testified on welfare reform.

He initially told TMZ Sports in August about why he decided to get checked out. The interview was published Wednesday.

NFL LEGEND BRETT FAVRE DETAILS SYMPTOMS HE NOTICED BEFORE PARKINSON'S DIAGNOSIS

"I had two symptoms, and they went on for about a year – I would consider to be minor. I would be doing something and my right arm, I would notice, would just be stuck. I was like, ‘What? That’s weird.’ I would put my arm down and go about my way. When I would forget about it, it would be right back there. That went on for a year.

"Not long after I first noticed the arm, I’m right-handed, the strength in both hands and arms are fine, but I’m right-handed, and I got a screwdriver, and you would think, right-handed, I could screw something in. Well, I would eventually have to get my left hand on to guide it.

"But really, the weirdest one was like, a long sleeve shirt or jacket. I would go put my right arm in it and I couldn’t get it through the hole for nothing. I felt my arm. The strength was there. But I could not guide it, and it was the most frustrating thing."

Favre said he went to five specialists about his symptoms.

Favre recently said he believes he had "thousands" of concussions during his playing career. In 2021, he encouraged parents to keep their children away from tackle football until the age of 14.

He also told OutKick last month he suffered a head injury on his final play in the NFL.

Favre spent 16 of his 20 NFL seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He was originally drafted by the Atlanta Falcons and played with the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings after his time in Green Bay.