Buffalo Bills

Bills fan's sign about leaving husband for Josh Allen stirs visceral blowback: 'Is it really worth it?'

Allen is dating Hailee Steinfeld

Ryan Gaydos
The Bills Mafia packed Highmark Stadium on Monday night to watch their team trounce the Jacksonville Jaguars, 47-10, behind Josh Allen’s four touchdown passes.

The "Monday Night Football" broadcast caught one Bills fan with an interesting sign about Allen. The moment came in the second quarter as the Bills were up 19-3.

Josh Allen waves

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

"Josh, I just got married. But I’d leave my husband for you!" the sign read. "P.S. He’s right here."

The sign did not exactly go over well on social media.

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner and Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Darisu Slay were among those who weighed in on the clip and were taken aback by what the sign said.

"She really just risked it all for a viral moment," Gardner wrote on X. "You gotta ask yourself man... Is it really worth it?"

Sauce Gardner vs 49ers

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, #1, during halftime against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sept. 9, 2024. (Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images)

He added, "Most females these days will call you insecure if you get mad at this behavior."

For what it is worth, Allen seems to be in a very happy relationship with singer and Marvel actress Hailee Steinfeld. The two confirmed their relationship on social media earlier this year while they were on a trip to Paris.

He briefly remarked on his relationship with Steinfeld in training camp after broadcaster Kay Adams razzed him with, "If it isn’t Mr. Hard Launch."

"We love love," he said.

Josh Allen warms up

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, #17, warms up prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Sept. 23, 2024. (Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images)

Allen has the Bills at 3-0 to start the season. He has 634 passing yards, seven touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.