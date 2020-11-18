NFL investigating Antonio Brown dispute with Florida HOA that began with landscaping issue: report

The NFL is currently looking into a dispute involving Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown and his homeowners association that began back in August over a landscaping issue.

Reports surfaced earlier in the week that Brown had allegedly destroyed a security camera and threw his bicycle at the security gate of his luxury development in Hollywood, Fla., in October after being asked to escort a guest inside.

But the NFL Network reported on Wednesday that issues with Brown and the gated community began in August over the upkeep of his property.

“Lucretia Fasciano, community association manager where Antonio Brown lives and recently had a dispute, wrote to him in an email: ‘All violations per the notice of Aug. 27 2020, have been cured.’ The situation surrounding his home has been resolved and handled.”

According to the report, Fasciano stated that Brown’s property has been landscaped and that his palms “look beautiful.”

“Thank you and very happy this is all behind us now,” Fasciano added.

All of the incidents, including the October one, took place before Brown had signed with the Buccaneers on Oct. 27. The team issued a statement in response to reports about the damaged property.

"We are aware of the reported incident involving Antonio Brown prior to his signing. When Antonio joined us, we were clear about what we expected and required of him. Thus far, he has met all the expectations we have in place."

The homeowners association decided against pressing charges and Brown had offered to replace the camera but the NFL is still looking into the incident and could dole out its own punishment, the NFL Network reported.