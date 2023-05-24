NFL great says he’s not retired: ‘Mentally, I haven’t officially hung it up’

Adrian Peterson may not have played in the NFL during the 2022 season, but the running back has yet to hang up his cleats.

The NFL’s fifth all-time leading rusher is 38 years old and just 351 yards away from tying Barry Sanders for fourth all-time on the list.

And he’s open to another opportunity for the upcoming season.

"Mentally, I haven’t officially hung it up," Peterson told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "We’ll see what happens. My mindset is, if God’s willing maybe an opportunity presents itself and maybe it happens this season. I’ll go from there. But nothing happens this season, for sure I will be hanging it up."

Peterson last played during the 2021 NFL season, appearing in four games for the Tennessee Titans and the Seattle Seahawks.

He’s 3,437 yards behind Emmitt Smith for the most rushing yards in a career, a record Peterson says he will not be breaking.

"He set a standard there," Peterson told the Star-Telegram. "You see why it’s been there for such a long time. I feel like I had the great opportunity to do it. Unfortunately, I experienced some hiccups throughout my career and you know, injuries and things like that, just wasn’t able to get there. So I think it’ll stand for a long time. And you know, maybe eventually someone will break it but when you look and see how the NFL is going now, it might not happen.

"How things are going in NFL it’s gonna be hard for someone to really break a record. But I can tell you this, there’s no other person to be holding that spot. Emmitt is a great guy. He inspired so many people, me growing up, being a [Dallas] Cowboys fan. So I got so much love for him."

Peterson is considered one of the greatest running backs of all time, leading the NFL in rushing three times during his 15-year career, and was selected as the NFL’s MVP in 2012.

He was drafted out of the University of Oklahoma in 2007 by the Minnesota Vikings and spent his first 10 seasons with the organization.